Fuels: Emmanuel Macron Secures Additional 200,000 Tons of Diesel per Month in the Gulf

Emmanuel Macron has secured an additional diesel supply commitment during his tour of the Persian Gulf. On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Élysée announced that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain had agreed to provide an extra 200,000 tons of diesel each month to France. This announcement comes amid strong tensions in energy markets, as the partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt Middle Eastern hydrocarbon exports. The head of state, who began a three-day visit to the region on Monday, aims to guarantee French supplies and limit the impact of rising fuel prices. This diplomatic effort also follows the October 17 protests, marked by significant violence and growing discontent over the cost of living. For the government, the goal is to secure additional volumes to ease tensions in the diesel market, which are particularly significant for motorists, transporters, and French businesses.

The announced agreement represents a volume of 2.4 million additional tons of diesel over a full year, if deliveries continue for twelve months at the planned rate. A significant quantity for France, whose diesel consumption remains high despite the growth of electric vehicles. The country partly depends on imports to meet its needs, notably because national refining capacities do not allow production of all required quantities. Emmanuel Macron recently recalled that French consumption reached about 600,000 barrels of diesel per day and that nearly half had to be imported. Securing new shipments is therefore a strategic issue. The precise delivery schedule, their distribution between the two Gulf states, and commercial terms have not yet been fully detailed in the initial announcements. It also remains to be determined how these volumes will be transported in a maritime environment marked by navigation restrictions and security risks. The commitment announced by the Élysée represents a diplomatic advance, but its concrete impact will depend on the ability of producers and transporters to ensure the planned deliveries.

A new attempt to lower pump prices

The presidential visit is part of a series of measures aimed at curbing fuel price increases. On October 7, the government had already announced the release of 10 million barrels of diesel from French strategic reserves. This decision followed an agreement reached within the G7 framework, providing for the coordinated mobilization of 100 million barrels of petroleum products. On that occasion, the government estimated that the operation could contribute to a diesel price reduction between 12 and 18 cents per liter for three months. Authorities are now seeking to complement these exceptional measures with commercial commitments from producing countries. Emmanuel Macron’s tour includes stops in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar. Accompanied notably by representatives from TotalEnergies and Engie, the president also intends to strengthen France’s energy and economic partnerships. The diesel issue occupies a central place in these discussions due to its importance for road transport, agriculture, and industrial activities.

It remains to be seen whether this commitment will quickly translate into lower prices at French gas stations. The arrival of additional volumes can help ease the market, but it does not automatically guarantee an immediate drop in the price per liter. This price depends notably on international oil and refined product prices, transportation costs, the euro-dollar exchange rate, taxes, and distribution margins. The security situation in the Strait of Hormuz also remains decisive. As long as maritime traffic disruptions persist, oil companies and transporters will face additional costs and uncertainties regarding delivery times. For French households, the issue is significant: rising fuel prices directly impact motorists’ budgets and can indirectly increase the cost of goods transported by road. The government has extended several support measures, notably for professionals particularly exposed to price increases and workers undertaking long commutes. The announcement of 200,000 tons monthly thus constitutes a new step in France’s energy strategy. Its effectiveness will, however, be judged on two conditions: the actual receipt of the promised shipments and a lasting improvement in prices paid by consumers.