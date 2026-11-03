German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed support for the election of a woman to the presidency of the Federal Republic. While Germany has never been led by a woman in this position since its establishment in 1949, this stance revives the debate on female representation at the top of institutions. The choice of Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s successor, whose second term will end in 2027, now constitutes a political issue for the main German parties.

Germany could witness a historic first in 2027. Chancellor Friedrich Merz wishes for the next person elected to the federal presidency to be a woman. This role, primarily representative, holds a special place in the German institutional system. The federal president embodies the unity of the country, represents the state abroad, and exercises several constitutional powers, notably during the appointment of the chancellor and the promulgation of laws.

Since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1949, this office has always been held by men. The current president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, first elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2022, cannot seek a third consecutive term. His scheduled departure in 2027 thus opens a new political phase, in which the parties represented in Parliament will have to find a personality capable of uniting a sufficiently broad majority.

A strong symbol after sixteen years of Merkel’s chancellorship

Friedrich Merz’s position comes in a country that has already had a woman at the head of government. Angela Merkel led Germany for sixteen years, from 2005 to 2021, becoming one of the most influential figures in European politics. Yet despite this experience, no woman has yet accessed the federal presidency.

The election of a female president would therefore represent a symbolic milestone in German institutional history. It would also highlight the place of women in national representative roles beyond governmental and parliamentary responsibilities.

However, this issue goes beyond symbolism alone. The federal president plays an important moral and institutional role, notably when addressing issues of historical memory, social cohesion, democracy, or international relations. Their ability to unite beyond partisan affiliations traditionally constitutes one of the essential criteria in candidate selection.

An election that will depend on political balances

Unlike France, the German president is not elected by direct universal suffrage. They are designated by the Federal Assembly, or Bundesversammlung, an institution bringing together Bundestag deputies and an equal number of representatives chosen by the parliaments of the Länder.

The result therefore depends on political power relations, but also on agreements between parties. Major parties generally seek to support a personality with sufficiently broad legitimacy to represent the entire country. Friedrich Merz’s expressed wish does not guarantee that a woman will indeed be elected in 2027.

Discussions about Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s succession could also highlight divergences between the CDU-CSU conservatives, the SPD social democrats, and other political formations. Choosing a common female candidate would require negotiations concerning her background, convictions, and ability to embody a role above partisan conflicts.

Steinmeier’s succession already underway

A few months before the presidential deadline, the chancellor’s statements help steer discussions on the profile of the next head of state. Several female personalities from political life, institutions, or civil society could be mentioned, without Friedrich Merz’s wish alone constituting an official designation.

For the German government, this election will take place in a political context marked by debates on the economy, immigration, European security, and Germany’s place in the European Union. Even though the federal president does not directly determine government policy, their voice retains influence in public debate.

By wishing to see a woman succeed Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Friedrich Merz opens a discussion that goes beyond the question of gender alone. The challenge will be to find a personality capable of embodying institutional continuity while representing a new stage in German political history. If this wish is realized, Germany will elect its first female federal president in 2027, nearly eight decades after the birth of the Federal Republic.