Emmanuel Macron wants to bring back the question of Ukraine’s membership in NATO. On Thursday, November 19, the French president called on Kiev’s allies to immediately strengthen their deliveries of air defense, while considering it necessary to reopen discussions on Ukraine’s future place in the Atlantic Alliance. This position comes as diplomatic negotiations continue to face deep divergences.

The prospect of Ukrainian membership in NATO is once again at the center of European discussions. During a meeting held Thursday in Berlin with several of Kiev’s allies, Emmanuel Macron called for an urgent reinforcement of air defense means intended to protect the Ukrainian population. The French president emphasized the need to provide new missile defense systems and additional interceptors. This request comes in the context of ongoing Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and territories, which make sky protection particularly important for Kiev authorities.

The French head of state also wished to reopen the question of Ukraine’s integration into the Atlantic Alliance. This prospect has been one of the most sensitive topics in relations between Moscow, Kiev, and Western capitals for several years. Ukraine considers its rapprochement with NATO as an essential guarantee of long-term security. Russia firmly opposes this possibility, presenting it as a threat to its strategic interests. For Alliance members, the difficulty lies in determining the guarantees that could be granted to Kiev without provoking a direct extension of the conflict.

Membership that would depend on the agreement of Alliance members

NATO is based on a principle of collective defense enshrined in Article 5 of its founding treaty. An armed attack against a member state is considered an attack against all allies, who must take the measures they deem necessary to assist it. The integration of a country engaged in a war therefore raises major military and legal questions. Any new membership also requires the unanimous agreement of member states. Emmanuel Macron’s statement therefore does not mean that a decision has been made, but that he wishes to place this option back into discussions on the future of European security.

The French position is part of a broader reflection on the guarantees that could accompany a possible resolution of the conflict. Several European countries consider that a lasting agreement should prevent the resumption of hostilities and offer Ukraine credible means of defense. Other governments remain cautious about the possibility of more binding military commitments. The NATO question therefore cannot be separated from discussions on the European security architecture, the military capabilities of member states, and future relations with Russia.

Emmanuel Macron also commented on diplomatic exchanges between major powers, considering that they were insufficient to redefine the international organization. Behind this statement appears a recurring concern of European leaders: to avoid decisions concerning the continent’s security being made without the participation of the directly concerned states. For Ukraine, discussions on possible membership remain distinct from immediate military needs. Before any institutional evolution, Kiev first seeks to strengthen its protection against attacks and preserve its defense capacity.