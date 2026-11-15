Ukraine: Macron criticizes those wanting to reduce aid to kyiv and denounces an “unjust peace”

Emmanuel Macron raises his voice against political leaders who wish to reduce French support to Ukraine. In a lengthy message published on Saturday, November 14 on X, the President of the Republic accused supporters of limiting military and financial aid to Kiev of permanently weakening European security. « Those who want to ration Ukraine’s resources essentially want to force it into an unjust peace, » he stated, denouncing a policy that, according to him, would encourage new Russian aggressions. The head of state did not directly name Marine Le Pen in the relevant passages, but this intervention comes as the National Rally candidate recently announced her intention to end French financial aid to Ukraine after a six-month transition period if she were to access the Élysée in 2027.

For Emmanuel Macron, limiting European support would weaken the Ukrainians’ negotiating position against Moscow. « It is the spirit of defeat. It is the recipe for the next war. This cannot be France’s position, » he continued. The president considers that a lasting peace cannot be based on the recognition of territorial conquests obtained by force, nor on security guarantees insufficient for Kiev. He also believes that decisions made today will have direct consequences for other European countries, especially those who feel threatened by Russia. This position opposes proposals from several political leaders who advocate reducing French financial commitment, notably in the name of national budget constraints and the pursuit of a diplomatic settlement.

Macron wants to strengthen European security guarantees

This intervention follows discussions held on November 12 and 13 in Dublin among European leaders. Emmanuel Macron states that the countries involved are working both to maintain military support to Ukraine and to prepare security guarantees that could be implemented after a possible ceasefire. The president notably mentions the possibility of a multinational force and the continuation of work among European partners on the conditions of a peace agreement. He also calls on the continent’s countries to more clearly define what they expect from the United States in the future European security architecture. According to him, discussions with American envoys show that Vladimir Putin would not be willing, at this stage, to accept a settlement that durably guarantees Ukrainian sovereignty.

A few months before the 2027 presidential election, the war in Ukraine thus becomes an increasingly explicit subject of confrontation among candidates. Marine Le Pen advocates reconsidering French financial aid, while several leaders from the center, right, and social-democratic left wish to maintain support for Kiev. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, for his part, continues to defend a diplomatic solution based on negotiation, but his proposals on the Donbass have sparked sharp criticism in recent days.