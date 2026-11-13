Marine Le Pen experienced a turbulent visit at the Made in France Fair on Friday, November 13, in Paris. Arriving at Porte de Versailles to defend her proposals on purchasing power and French production, the National Rally candidate was met with boos, hostile slogans, and insults from several dozen high school students and supporters of La France insoumise. For about three quarters of an hour, the former RN president’s walk took place in a particularly tense atmosphere, despite the presence of a significant security detail. At the end of this episode, Marine Le Pen directly blamed Jean-Luc Mélenchon, accusing his militants of wanting to disrupt her visit and denouncing a « physical pressure » she considers characteristic of the far-left.

From her arrival, Marine Le Pen had intended to focus her intervention on the economy. In front of journalists, she defended the need to « restore purchasing power to the French » and proposed establishing national priority in public procurement. But the visit quickly took on a political dimension, following the rhythm of slogans chanted by her opponents. Among them were several high school students from the Paris suburbs, some of whom claimed proximity to La France insoumise. Youth National Rally militants responded with encouragements to their candidate, leading to exchanges of slogans in the aisles of the fair. Protected by her teams and security agents, Marine Le Pen continued her visit by smiling at the protesters. The second part of her visit finally took place without incident.

« A trademark of the far-left, » accuses Marine Le Pen

Asked about the disruptions, Marine Le Pen said she was not surprised by the presence of her opponents. Jean-Luc Mélenchon himself had attended the fair earlier in the day. « I knew he would be there before me, so I suspected that his militants would still be hanging around, » she declared. The RN candidate denounced a « physical pressure that must no longer be tolerated by anyone, » adding that « it is a trademark of the far-left. » She also questioned Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s authority over his supporters, considering it worrying that, according to her, he cannot make them respect the rules of democratic debate. These accusations reflect her political assessment: no public evidence establishes that the insoumis leader personally organized or encouraged the disruptions.

The incident occurs a few months before a presidential election in which Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon hold significant positions in voting intentions. Tensions between their supporters have multiplied in recent weeks, amid disagreements concerning immigration, urban violence, and the role of different political groups in public debate. Marine Le Pen assured that it would take « more than a few loudmouths » to prevent her from campaigning. The protesters, for their part, expressed their opposition to the RN candidate through slogans and protests.