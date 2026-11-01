“Marine Le Pen's Program Will Ruin the Country”: Bruno Retailleau Launches Offensive Against RN

Bruno Retailleau chooses to strike on the economic front. In an interview given to Var-Matin, published this Sunday, November 1, the leader of Les Républicains directly attacks Marine Le Pen’s program, accusing it of leading France to ruin. A particularly sharp attack just months before the presidential election, as the traditional right seeks to distinguish itself from the Rassemblement national, which holds a central place in the electoral landscape.

The charge comes a few days before the Rencontres de l’avenir in Saint-Raphaël, scheduled for November 6. Bruno Retailleau intends to make this event a step in his political positioning, in a context where discussions about a possible right and center primary are multiplying. By targeting Marine Le Pen directly, he aims to shift the confrontation towards the RN’s budgetary and economic choices, rather than focusing his criticism on the presidential majority.

The economic battle enters the campaign

The question of program financing should play an important role in the 2027 presidential election. France must deal with low growth, a high public deficit, and debt that continues to raise concerns among rating agencies. In this context, Bruno Retailleau intends to challenge the credibility of the Rassemblement national’s economic proposals, while defending a right-wing line committed to controlling public spending.

This offensive highlights the persistent divergences between Les Républicains and the RN, despite convergences on several sovereign matters. It also comes as David Lisnard, Édouard Philippe, and Gabriel Attal each seek to impose their strategy for 2027. For Bruno Retailleau, the campaign will therefore not only be played out in confrontation with Emmanuel Macron and his political heirs but also in the economic debate with Marine Le Pen.