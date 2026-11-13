Violence in high schools: Lecornu mentions "complicity" among staff, unions demand proof

Sébastien Lecornu’s accusations have sparked a strong reaction within the National Education system. As violence increases around several schools, the Prime Minister mentioned on Thursday, November 12, the possible existence of complicity within certain high schools themselves to facilitate the organization of incidents and the delivery of fireworks mortars. According to him, a minority of schools would be facing a genuine “logistical planning” of violence, with deliveries organized at specific times. He claims that some people present in the schools could be involved in these acts and warns that any accomplices would be prosecuted both judicially and disciplinarily. These statements immediately provoked outrage from several teachers’ unions.

On Friday morning, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez expressed his support for the Prime Minister’s remarks, while calling for caution. Interviewed on LCI, he indicated that information reaching authorities supported these suspicions but emphasized that it would only concern an “extremely small minority of cases.” However, no specific evidence implicating National Education staff has been publicly presented at this stage. These statements come amid a particularly tense climate, following mortar fire in high schools in the Paris region, several fires started, and damage reported during recent days of protests. For the government, the most serious violence cannot be equated with the normal exercise of the right to protest.

“A provocation”: Teachers’ representatives demand facts

Unions denounce an unfounded attack on the profession without sufficiently substantiated elements. Sophie Vénétitay, General Secretary of Snes-FSU, considers the Prime Minister’s remarks provocative and believes they risk worsening tensions. SE-Unsa also criticizes a public accusation targeting staff, while Snalc regrets suspicions it considers too vague. CFDT Education demands that any facts be established and handled according to legal procedures. The unions do not dispute the need to sanction complicity if proven but refuse that all teachers be placed under suspicion because of the possible actions of a few individuals.

This controversy arises as the government tries to restore dialogue with Education organizations after several weeks of protests and blockades. The unions remind that staff themselves face violence and must ensure student safety under sometimes difficult conditions. For Sébastien Lecornu, the question now is whether the intelligence mentioned by the executive will lead to specific procedures and materially established facts.