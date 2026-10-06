POLITICS

High school crisis: Laurent Nuñez faces MPs after several days of controversy over law enforcement

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High school crisis: Laurent Nuñez faces MPs after several days of controversy over law enforcement
High school crisis: Laurent Nuñez faces MPs after several days of controversy over law enforcement

Laurent Nuñez will have to answer directly to members of parliament this Tuesday afternoon. After several days of accusations exchanged through the media regarding the handling of the high school crisis, the Minister of the Interior will participate in the Questions to the Government session at the National Assembly at 15 p.m.

The session takes place in a particularly tense context. The left is demanding explanations regarding the policing doctrine, especially after the serious injury of a 15-year-old high school student in Lens. An investigation by the IGPN (General Inspectorate of the National Police) is to determine the exact circumstances in which the grenade that exploded was used.

Nuñez says he is ready to "be held accountable".

The minister insists he does not want to avoid the debate. Laurent Nuñez said he is ready to "be accountable for how [he] maintains public order," both during Questions to the Government and before the Law Committee.

This committee hearing is already scheduled for Wednesday at 15 p.m. It will allow parliamentarians to question the minister at greater length on the instructions given to police officers and gendarmes, the use of intermediate force weapons, and the strategy adopted regarding the mobilized establishments.

Tuesday's session could nevertheless produce the first real face-to-face confrontations between Laurent Nuñez and left-wing MPs since the intensification of the crisis.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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