The mayor of Cannes and president of Nouvelle Énergie appears in an OpinionWay poll conducted for Les Échos and Radio Classique. Tested for the first time in this barometer, David Lisnard receives between 10 and 12% of voting intentions depending on the scenarios considered. Marine Le Pen remains credited with 34%, while Jean-Luc Mélenchon obtains between 16 and 17%.

A few months before the 2027 presidential election, a new OpinionWay poll published Thursday, November 12, measures the voting intentions of the French in several candidacy hypotheses. The survey includes for the first time David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes and president of the Nouvelle Énergie movement. He obtains 10% of voting intentions when Édouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal are both among the candidates, 11% when only the mayor of Le Havre is present, and 12% when Gabriel Attal represents the center without Édouard Philippe.

These results place David Lisnard close to the scores measured for several other personalities from the center and the right. However, they do not allow establishing a progression over time, since the mayor of Cannes was not tested during the previous wave of the barometer.

Édouard Philippe, Gabriel Attal, and Raphaël Glucksmann in several configurations

Édouard Philippe is credited with 11% of voting intentions when Gabriel Attal is also a candidate and 12% in his absence. The president of Renaissance obtains 10% when he is the only centrist candidate tested, but only 4% when the mayor of Le Havre is also included in the scenario proposed to respondents.

Raphaël Glucksmann, representing the social-democratic current, receives between 11 and 13% depending on the scenarios. He reaches 13% against Édouard Philippe, 12% against Gabriel Attal, and 11% when both centrist personalities are present. The poll reports a three-point decline in his voting intentions in each of these configurations.

Bruno Retailleau, representing the Republicans, is credited with 4 to 6%. He obtains 6% when Gabriel Attal is a candidate without Édouard Philippe, versus 4% in the other two hypotheses. The barometer shows a decrease of three to four points compared to the previous measurement.

Marine Le Pen at 34%, Jean-Luc Mélenchon between 16 and 17%

Marine Le Pen receives 34% of voting intentions in each of the three hypotheses studied. The level measured for the representative of the National Rally thus remains identical, regardless of the candidacy configurations of the center and the right.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon is credited with 16 to 17% of voting intentions. The founder of La France insoumise is presented as the only candidate progressing compared to the previous wave of the survey. The other personalities tested, Marine Tondelier, Éric Zemmour, Fabien Roussel, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, and Nathalie Arthaud, each obtain between 1 and 3%.

A survey conducted on November 9 and 10

The OpinionWay poll for Les Échos and Radio Classique was conducted on November 9 and 10, 2026. It covers 982 people registered on electoral lists, within a representative sample of the French population aged 18 and over, constituted according to the quota method.

The gaps between several personalities remain small considering the announced margins of error, ranging from 1.4 to 3.1 points. The results also depend on the candidacies proposed in each hypothesis. They therefore constitute neither a forecast of the presidential election result nor a certain indication of the composition of the second round.