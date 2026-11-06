François Ruffin does not rule out withdrawing his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election if a credible alternative emerges to defeat Marine Le Pen in the second round. Invited to franceinfo on Friday, November 6, the deputy from Somme nevertheless specified that he does not currently see any personality capable of embodying this solution. He notably rules out Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with whom he politically broke in 2024.

François Ruffin leaves open the possibility of withdrawing from the race for the Élysée. Interviewed Friday morning on franceinfo, the deputy from Somme and president of the Debout! movement explained that his candidacy is not an end in itself. “Today, I am a candidate. Now, to be clear, if a solution emerges to beat Marine Le Pen in the second round, I will be for it,” he declared. This stance comes as several left-wing personalities question the conditions for a possible rally before the 2027 presidential election.

The deputy immediately tempered this openness by stating that, at this stage, he does not identify any candidacy likely to meet this objective. François Ruffin notably considers that Jean-Luc Mélenchon does not represent this solution. To justify his position, the former member of La France insoumise refers to opinion polls testing different second-round scenarios. He also recalls the difficulties encountered during the 2024 legislative elections, when he distanced himself from the insoumis leader.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon Still Ruled Out by François Ruffin

Relations between François Ruffin and Jean-Luc Mélenchon have significantly deteriorated since the early 2024 legislative elections. At that time, the Picard deputy publicly criticized La France insoumise’s strategy and considered that the image of his former ally was an electoral handicap in his constituency. On Friday, he maintained his criticisms, believing that the program and positioning of the Insoumis face difficulties convincing beyond the major metropolitan areas.

This divergence illustrates the persistent disagreements within the left regarding the strategy to adopt for 2027. While several candidacies are emerging, the question of a rally remains open. The ecologist Marine Tondelier also mentioned the possibility of withdrawing if another candidacy offered, according to her, better prospects for victory. However, these statements do not constitute withdrawal commitments: no common agreement or selection mechanism has been announced among the different parties.

Work at the Heart of His Presidential Campaign

Despite this openness, François Ruffin intends to continue his campaign. The deputy states he wants to put work back at the center of the political debate, giving more visibility to professions he considers insufficiently represented in national discussions. He notably cites childminders, life auxiliaries, and caregivers for children with disabilities. For him, these professions must occupy an important place in the economic and social proposals of the next presidential election.

This orientation fits within the positioning he has developed for several years, notably around working conditions, remuneration, and recognition of essential professions. François Ruffin thus seeks to defend a political line centered on popular categories and territories distant from major metropolitan areas. His candidacy should also allow him to make his priorities heard in discussions about the future of the left, independently of any possible rapprochement with other personalities.

A Call to Overcome Left-Wing Divisions

The deputy from Somme also commented on the incidents that occurred Thursday, November 5, during a Paris demonstration, during which Raphaël Glucksmann, leader of Place publique, was confronted by protesters. François Ruffin regretted the whistles directed against this other figure of the left. He considers that a strategy aiming to gather a majority of voters cannot be based on the systematic exclusion of different political sensitivities.

This stance highlights the tensions crossing left-wing formations ahead of the presidential election. Between supporters of a break line carried by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, social democrats, and personalities defending a more transversal approach, divergences remain significant. François Ruffin calls to broaden the rally rather than multiply internal confrontations, while maintaining his political disagreements with La France insoumise.

A Maintained Candidacy, Without Excluding a Future Withdrawal

The hypothesis of François Ruffin’s withdrawal therefore remains conditional. The deputy has set neither a schedule nor precise criteria to identify the candidacy behind which he could eventually align. He has not announced formal negotiations with other Élysée contenders either. His statements primarily constitute a political opening, at a time when the different left-wing forces are still trying to define their electoral strategy.

Several months before the 2027 presidential election, François Ruffin intends to keep his freedom of decision. His stated goal remains to defend social issues and the place of work in the national debate, while considering a possible rally aimed at preventing a victory by the Rassemblement national. It remains to be seen whether discussions among the different left-wing sensitivities will allow a common candidacy to emerge or if each will continue their campaign until the first round.