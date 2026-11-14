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“Banning LFI Would Make No Sense”: Nicolas Sarkozy Opposes Bruno Retailleau and Defends Political Pluralism

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“Banning LFI would make no sense”: Nicolas Sarkozy contradicts Bruno Retailleau and defends political pluralism
“Banning LFI would make no sense”: Nicolas Sarkozy contradicts Bruno Retailleau and defends political pluralism

Nicolas Sarkozy does not share Bruno Retailleau’s position on a possible ban of La France insoumise. In a major interview granted to Le Figaro, published Friday, November 13, the former president of the Republic firmly rejected this hypothesis, mentioned in early October by the president of the Republicans. “The ban of La France insoumise, whose candidate is given for the second round by all polls, would make no sense,” states Nicolas Sarkozy. This stance marks a significant divergence between two figures of the right, just months before the 2027 presidential election. The former head of state considers that a profound disagreement with the ideas of a political movement cannot justify its exclusion from the democratic process.

Bruno Retailleau opened this controversy on October 1 on BFMTV and RMC, denouncing La France insoumise’s attitude during social mobilizations. He then accused Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s movement of fostering a climate of confrontation and encouraging, according to him, certain forms of disobedience to institutions. The president of the Republicans had considered that the question of a ban could now be raised, while acknowledging the legal difficulties of such a measure. Gérard Larcher also considered, a few weeks later, that this question could be raised. Nicolas Sarkozy defends a different approach: he believes that voters must be able to choose between political parties by voting, even when their programs provoke radical opposition.

“A curious vision of democracy,” says the former president

Nicolas Sarkozy takes care to specify that he does not share Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s orientations. But he considers that La France insoumise, as long as it legally participates in elections, belongs to the field of republican competition. He applies the same reasoning to the National Rally, refusing that it be excluded from the ballot solely because its proposals are contested. The former president thus denounces what he considers a paradoxical conception of democracy, consisting of wanting to exclude parties that represent a significant part of the electorate. This position does not constitute political support for LFI or the RN, but a defense of the principle that disagreements must first be resolved at the ballot box.

This divergence occurs while Nicolas Sarkozy simultaneously calls on right and center candidates to unite around a common primary. The former head of state wishes for contenders to agree on programmatic principles and commit to supporting the winner. Bruno Retailleau also supports organizing a consultation, but their positions on the treatment of La France insoumise illustrate differences of opinion within the right. Legally, a party dissolution cannot result from a simple assessment of its program: it must meet precise legal conditions and remains subject to judicial review.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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