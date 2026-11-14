France’s XV achieved a tremendous feat Friday night at the Stade de France by beating South Africa (21-19), the reigning two-time world champions, during the fifth day of the Nations Championship. After a remarkable first half, Fabien Galthié’s men resisted the Springboks’ assaults for forty minutes to secure a prestigious victory. Antoine Dupont and his teammates notably scored three tries before the break, then defended their lead until the final seconds.

This victory ends a long period of South African dominance in encounters between the two nations. The Blues had not beaten the Springboks at the Stade de France since 2005. They also take a serious step towards qualifying for the Nations Championship final, scheduled for November 29 in Twickenham.

Three tries in the first half: the Blues stun the world champions

France started the match with remarkable determination. Despite several key absences, notably Romain Ntamack, the Tricolors quickly gained the upper hand over their opponents. At the 15th minute, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang opened the scoring by finishing a French offensive. Maxime Lucu converted and allowed the Blues to lead 7-0.

At the 24th minute, Théo Attissogbe took advantage of a ball unintentionally deflected by Kalvin Gourgues’ head to score France’s second try. Lucu converted again, bringing the score to 14-0. The South Africans responded at the 30th minute thanks to Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who finished a powerful maul.

But the French reply was immediate. Two minutes later, Antoine Dupont delivered a perfectly weighted kick to Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who sprinted to score the Blues’ third try. With three conversions successfully made by Maxime Lucu, France led 21-7 at halftime.

A breathless second half against South African power

After the break, the Springboks gradually imposed their physical power. The French endured long phases of pressure, especially in the scrum, and struggled to exit their half. At the 51st minute, Cobus Reinach scored South Africa’s second try, converted by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. The gap narrowed to seven points (21-14).

The match became particularly tense. The South Africans received a red card against Jasper Wiese for a dangerous clearance on Kalvin Gourgues. But the French also received several yellow cards, notably Maxime Lucu, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, and Régis Montagne.

At the 72nd minute, Malcolm Marx scored a third South African try after a maul. The score moved to 21-19. However, Manie Libbok missed the conversion that would have allowed the Springboks to equalize.

The last eight minutes were suffocating. The world champions multiplied their offensives, but the French defense held firm. Antoine Dupont notably made a decisive save in his in-goal area, while Louis Bielle-Biarrey made a crucial tackle on one of the last actions. The score did not change.

Antoine Dupont decisive, Louis Bielle-Biarrey again crucial

Starting at number 10 due to numerous injuries at fly-half, Antoine Dupont played an essential role in France’s offensive animation. The Blues’ captain contributed to building the tries and multiplied defensive interventions in the most difficult moments.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey also confirmed his international effectiveness. Author of France’s third try, the Bordeaux winger now has a total of 30 tries in 29 caps. His defensive contribution at the end of the match was as important as his offensive achievement.

At the end of the match, Fabien Galthié praised his players’ commitment: “The players were admirable!” The French coach also highlighted the strength of the collective and the support of the Stade de France crowd.

A victory that brings France closer to the Nations Championship final

With this success, France wins its fourth consecutive match in the Nations Championship and consolidates its first place in the Northern Hemisphere pool. The Tricolors now have 21 points, six points ahead of England and Ireland before their matches this Saturday.

Fabien Galthié’s men now have their destiny in hand. A victory with an offensive bonus against Argentina, on Saturday, November 21 at the Stade de France, would guarantee them a place in the final, regardless of other results.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, November 29 at Twickenham, England. France could face South Africa or New Zealand there, depending on the final ranking of the Southern Hemisphere pool.

Meanwhile, the Blues have recorded their first victory against the Springboks since November 2022, after their elimination in the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals against the same team. This time, at the Stade de France, the French had the last word.