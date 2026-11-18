The European Union is preparing a new financial package of €45 billion aimed at supporting Ukraine in 2027. Presented this Wednesday, November 18, by the European Commission, this initiative is intended to help Kyiv address a significant budget deficit, as the war with Russia continues to weigh on its economy. The scheme, which relies on a joint European borrowing, nevertheless raises questions regarding its financing and the participation of member states.

The European Commission continues its efforts to ensure long-term financing for Ukraine. Brussels is preparing a new €45 billion loan intended to cover part of the country’s financial needs for the year 2027. According to estimates provided by Ukrainian authorities, the financing deficit could reach around €70 billion next year. This situation is mainly due to considerable military expenditures, infrastructure destruction, and economic difficulties caused by the ongoing conflict with Russia. The new European mechanism would cover nearly two-thirds of this additional need, while the remainder should be provided by other international partners. The United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, and Japan are among the countries likely to contribute to this effort.

To finance this new package, the European Commission plans to raise funds on financial markets on behalf of the European Union. The mechanism would be based on the issuance of joint bonds, guaranteed by European budget resources. Unlike traditional budgetary aid, the operation would take the form of a loan whose capital repayment would be linked to the possible payment of war reparations by Russia. The European Union also reserves the possibility, under certain legal conditions, to use Russian sovereign assets frozen on its territory. These assets represent approximately €210 billion. However, their mobilization remains a sensitive issue, notably due to the legal and financial risks associated with their use. Covering the loan interest is another important question, in a context of rising financing costs on the markets.

Divergences Among Member States on Financing

The proposal comes as the European Union has already launched a support program of €90 billion for 2026 and 2027. This mechanism notably includes funding intended for the functioning of the Ukrainian state and the strengthening of its defense capabilities. The Commission had already proposed, on October 30, the allocation of €45 billion for 2027 within this existing package, including €13.3 billion for budget support and €31.7 billion for defense industrial capacities. The new financing project must therefore be distinguished from this previous programming. It responds to additional needs arising from the prolongation of the conflict and the deterioration of Ukraine’s economic outlook. The precise modalities will need to be examined by European governments before any final adoption.

Several member states are already expressing reservations about a new joint borrowing operation. Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria have notably expressed reluctance to participate in the proposed scheme. To avoid a disagreement blocking the entire project, Brussels could resort to a mechanism allowing willing countries to proceed without imposing identical financial participation on all member states. This issue should be discussed during upcoming European meetings, alongside negotiations on the future EU budget for the 2028-2034 period. Leaders will also need to determine how to allocate costs related to interest and which budgetary guarantees to mobilize. For Ukraine, the challenge is to quickly have sufficient financial visibility to maintain public services, support its economy, and continue its defense effort. For Europeans, it is about reconciling support for Kyiv with national budget constraints and political divergences that persist within the Union.