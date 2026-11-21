Emmanuel Macron condemned an « aggressive agenda » of Russia on « European territory, » amid ongoing tensions between Moscow and several European Union countries. This statement comes as European governments increase warnings about destabilization operations, cyberattacks, and threats to their security.

The President of the Republic once again expressed his concerns regarding activities attributed to Russia in Europe. By referring to an « aggressive agenda » on « European territory, » Emmanuel Macron emphasized that tensions with Moscow are not limited to the conflict in Ukraine. They also concern internal security and the strategic interests of European states.

This statement comes in a climate marked by several accusations targeting Russian services. European countries have notably reported suspicions of clandestine operations, sabotage attempts, and intelligence activities. Moscow regularly contests the accusations made against it and denounces what it considers a hostile Western policy.

A threat that goes beyond the military field

European concerns involve various forms of actions likely to affect infrastructures and institutions. Cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and interference attempts are among the risks regularly mentioned by security officials. These threats can target administrations, companies, or networks essential to the functioning of states.

The protection of energy infrastructures, telecommunications, and military installations is an increasing priority. Governments seek to strengthen their detection capabilities and improve information sharing among national services. Accusations of hostile activities must nevertheless be examined in light of available evidence, as responsibilities are not always publicly established.

Europe seeks to strengthen its collective response

Emmanuel Macron’s statements are part of a broader reflection on European defense. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several states have increased their military investments and engaged in discussions about their industrial capacities. The question of Europe’s strategic autonomy remains central to the debates.

France notably advocates for increased coordination between European partners and NATO allies. The objective is to strengthen reaction capacity to threats while maintaining crisis prevention mechanisms. The head of state’s remarks thus illustrate the lasting deterioration of relations between Moscow and European capitals, without prejudging the diplomatic or military responses that might be decided.