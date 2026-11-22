France wishes to establish a working relationship with the next Israeli government, despite the diplomatic tensions that have marked recent months. While Gadi Eisenkot continues his negotiations to form a coalition, Paris intends to maintain its positions on Israel’s security, the Palestinian issue, and respect for international law, while preserving bilateral exchanges.

Relations between France and Israel have significantly deteriorated since Paris recognized the Palestinian state in September 2025. Divergences regarding the situation in Gaza and the continuation of settlement activity in the West Bank have also contributed to fueling tensions. Nevertheless, French authorities wish to avoid a lasting rupture of dialogue with an important partner in the Middle East.

The prospect of a change of government in Israel could open a new diplomatic chapter. Gadi Eisenkot, tasked with forming a coalition, is holding discussions with several political parties, including Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud. However, the composition of the future executive remains uncertain, as negotiations may be prolonged before an agreement is reached among the different parties.

The Palestinian issue remains at the heart of disagreements

Paris continues to advocate for the two-state solution, considered an essential condition for lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. France simultaneously reaffirms its commitment to Israel’s security and condemns attacks targeting civilian populations. The continuation of settlement activity in the West Bank remains a major point of disagreement, with French authorities considering these settlements contrary to international law.

Despite these differences, the two countries maintain significant economic, scientific, and cultural relations. The new French ambassador to Israel, Christophe Parisot, has expressed his desire to contribute to a more constructive dialogue. However, a lasting improvement in relations will depend on the orientations of the next Israeli government, notably regarding the Palestinian territories and prospects for conflict resolution.