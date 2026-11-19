This week, tensions rose on the set of Tout beau, tout n9uf, Cyril Hanouna’s show broadcast on W9. During a debate about Christmas trees in French cities, Lolo La Provoc directly confronted Gilles Verdez, accusing him of questioning the country’s traditions. A particularly heated confrontation, punctuated by an intervention from Jean-Luc Lemoine that triggered laughter on the set.

“France has traditions, and it’s not guys like you who will stop them!”

Facing Gilles Verdez, Lolo La Provoc did not mince words. Defending the presence of Christmas trees in public spaces, Cyril Hanouna’s guest declared: “France has a culture, it has traditions. And it’s not guys like you who will stop them!”

An attack to which Gilles Verdez responded ironically: “Who is this guy?” Far from being unsettled, his interlocutor continued: “I am the one who represents all those who are fed up with attempts to destroy their traditions.”

Lolo La Provoc then took the example of children to defend keeping Christmas decorations in French towns: “In France, there are Christmas trees, that’s how it is. When you were little, you were allowed to have your tree. Why should our kids be deprived of trees in the cities? This is France, that’s how it is!”

He ended his intervention by directly addressing Gilles Verdez: “The only guys this bothers are guys like you. It’s not people who have other religions.”

Gilles Verdez asks for clarification, Jean-Luc Lemoine says “The assholes!”

Visibly annoyed by his interlocutor’s remarks, Gilles Verdez asked what exactly the expression “guys like you” meant. To which Jean-Luc Lemoine, until then a spectator of the exchange, replied promptly: “The assholes!”

The comedian’s remark immediately caused hilarity on the set. Cyril Hanouna praised his columnist with a “Bravo Jean-Luc!”, while the latter clarified with a smile: “It was just a joke.”

Gilles Verdez, accustomed to confrontations on Cyril Hanouna’s show, was thus challenged both by Lolo La Provoc on the substance of the debate and by Jean-Luc Lemoine on the tone of the joke.

In Bordeaux, the return of a real Christmas tree rekindles tensions

This confrontation notably echoes the controversy around Christmas decorations in Bordeaux. Under the previous green municipal administration of Pierre Hurmic, the traditional large natural tree in Place Pey-Berland had been replaced by an artistic installation made of recycled glass and steel. The former mayor notably justified his decision by his refusal to install a “dead tree”.

With the arrival of Thomas Cazenave at the town hall, the city chose to return to the natural tree. A large conifer from Corrèze was thus installed in Place Pey-Berland during the night of November 16 to 17, ending several years without the traditional Christmas tree.