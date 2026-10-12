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ECONOMY

French Public Debt Reaches 119% of GDP, an Unprecedented Level Since Post-War

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French public debt has reached 119% of GDP, a level unseen since the post-war period.
French public debt has reached 119% of GDP, a level unseen since the post-war period.

France’s debt stands at 3,595.5 billion euros at the end of June 2026, representing 119% of the gross domestic product, according to Insee data. A threshold not reached since 1946, in a context of structurally high public deficit.

The figures published by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies place France in a budgetary situation unprecedented since the end of World War II. With 3,595.5 billion euros of public debt at the end of the second quarter of 2026, the debt-to-GDP ratio reaches 119%, a level that refers to a period when France was rebuilding its economy after years of conflict and destruction. The comparison stops there: in 1944, when the provisional government took control of the country, the debt exceeded 300% of GDP, in a depleted economy subject to rationing.

The core issue lies in the persistence of the public finance deficit, which averaged 6.1% of GDP over the past six years. This structural imbalance mechanically feeds the debt stock, without successive governments managing to sustainably curb it.

Two fronts to manage simultaneously

France is now forced to manage two mutually reinforcing imperatives: contain the growth of overall debt and control the annual interest burden, which increases as borrowing rates remain high and the debt stock grows. This dual pressure leaves little room for maneuver for the government, which is seeking levers to stabilize the budgetary trajectory without compromising economic growth.

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