France could see its budgetary leeway significantly reduced by the accumulation of its public debt. This is the warning issued by Amélie de Montchalin, First President of the Court of Auditors, as the country prepares to examine its 2027 budget amid a particularly tense economic and political climate. With debt approaching 3,600 billion euros, or nearly 119% of gross domestic product, France faces a rapid increase in the cost of its borrowings. The head of the financial institution had already warned on September 20 about a situation she considers worrying for national sovereignty. According to her estimates, debt interest should amount to nearly 80 billion euros in 2026, a sum exceeding the credits of many public policies. For the Court of Auditors, the danger lies not only in the total amount of debt but in its progression and the growing weight of interest that must be paid each year. These mandatory expenses gradually reduce the resources available to finance public services, infrastructure, defense, and the investments necessary for the country’s economic development.

The main concern of the financial magistrates relates to a mechanism known as the “snowball effect.” When the average interest rate on debt exceeds the pace of economic growth, indebtedness can continue to increase even if public spending is partially controlled. The State must then allocate an increasing share of its resources to interest repayment, while borrowing anew to finance its deficit and renew maturing securities. In a report published in June, the Court of Auditors estimated that this dynamic was already beginning to take effect and risked becoming entrenched. The figures illustrate this trend: in the first half of 2026, interest paid by the State to its creditors increased by 19%, reaching 34.5 billion euros. This rise is notably explained by the increase in interest rates after several years during which France had been able to borrow under particularly favorable conditions. New debt issuances and refinancing of old loans are gradually becoming more expensive. Even if France continues to find investors to finance its needs, the question of the price at which it borrows becomes central for the coming years.

A 2027 Budget Under Pressure and Difficult Political Choices

This situation considerably complicates the preparation of the 2027 budget. The government plans a public finance recovery effort of about 54 billion euros, while the public deficit is expected to reach 5.4% of GDP in 2026, after 5.1% in 2025. The stated objective is to slow the growth of debt while preserving the State’s essential missions. But the possibilities for action remain politically sensitive. Reducing public spending may affect administrations, local authorities, or certain social benefits, while increasing mandatory levies risks weighing on businesses and households. Amélie de Montchalin believes that recovery must be initiated quickly to prevent debt interest from absorbing an ever-larger share of public revenues. In her previous statements, she notably warned that each month of inaction worsens the country’s financial difficulties. However, this analysis is not unanimously shared in its modalities. Some economists consider that the snowball effect could become durable only from 2029 onwards, while others highlight the risks of too abrupt spending cuts, which could slow growth and further complicate debt reduction. The debate therefore concerns not only the necessity to control public finances but also the pace and distribution of the efforts required.

The Court of Auditors’ warning also comes in a particular institutional context. Former Minister in charge of Public Accounts, Amélie de Montchalin is directly familiar with the budgetary trade-offs governments face. Her appointment as head of the Court in February 2026 had sparked criticism due to her past closeness to the executive, even though the institution carries out its control missions independently. Her statements now recall the difficulty of reconciling long-term financial commitments with the country’s immediate needs. France must notably finance the modernization of its infrastructure, the energy transition, health expenditures, pensions, and the strengthening of its military capabilities, in an international context marked by many uncertainties. Public debt alone does not imply an imminent risk of default, but its rising cost could durably limit the decision-making freedom of future governments. A few months before the 2027 presidential election, this issue is expected to occupy a central place in the political debate. Public officials will have to determine how to stabilize national finances without compromising economic activity or degrading services provided to the population. For the Court of Auditors, the challenge thus goes beyond budgetary tables: it concerns France’s capacity to maintain the means for its economic, social, and strategic ambitions.