40 years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the protection of reactor number 4 must be repaired again. The immense metal arch built to contain radioactive materials was severely damaged by a Russian drone strike in February 2025. Since then, the structure has lost part of its airtightness and several essential pieces of equipment for its operation have been affected. This Monday, an international donors conference is held in Paris to raise the remaining 240 million euros needed to finance the work, whose total cost is estimated at at least 500 million euros.

A Russian drone strike pierced the reactor’s protection

On February 14, 2025, a Russian drone struck the containment arch covering the remains of reactor number 4 at the Ukrainian Chernobyl plant, destroyed during the nuclear accident on April 26, 1986. The impact caused a fire and pierced the two layers of the metal structure’s coating.

Approximately 200 m² of protective panels were damaged, including an opening of about 15 m². Several technical installations also suffered damage, compromising the normal operation of this enclosure designed to prevent the dispersion of radioactive substances into the environment.

The structure no longer fully ensures its two essential functions: containing the radioactive materials present in the reactor ruins and allowing the safe dismantling of the old concrete sarcophagus built urgently after the 1986 disaster.

A gigantic arch designed to protect Chernobyl for 100 years

The Chernobyl arch is one of the most significant nuclear containment structures ever built. It stands 108 meters high, 162 meters long, and 257 meters wide, weighing approximately 36,000 tons including its equipment.

Constructed near the damaged reactor, it was moved over the old sarcophagus in November 2016 before its definitive commissioning in 2019. Its construction required several years of work and considerable international financial mobilization.

The structure was designed to operate for at least 100 years. Its role is to isolate the radioactive materials still present on site, protect the installations from weather, and ultimately allow the dismantling of unstable structures surrounding the reactor remains.

Its operation relies notably on ventilation systems, humidity control, radiological monitoring, and handling equipment. The loss of airtightness caused by the drone strike disrupts this system and exposes some metal parts to an increased risk of corrosion.

No uncontrolled radioactive release detected, but weakened protection

Checks conducted after the attack did not reveal an abnormal increase in radioactivity around the plant. Inspections also established that the main load-bearing structures of the arch had not suffered critical damage.

The situation remains concerning, however. The metal enclosure has lost some of its containment capabilities, while the reactor ruins still contain highly radioactive materials.

The problem also concerns humidity. The arch was designed to maintain interior conditions limiting corrosion of its metal elements. The openings caused by the attack disrupt this balance and may accelerate the structure’s degradation.

Repairs must therefore focus on the damaged panels, restoring airtightness, and refurbishing technical equipment. The goal is to restore all safety functions of the installation without waiting for further deterioration of the structure.

Paris hosts a conference to find the missing 240 million euros

The French government, the Ukrainian government, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development organized an international donors conference this Monday at the Ministry of Economy in Paris.

The amount needed for the complete restoration of the arch is estimated at at least 500 million euros. The G7 countries, which include Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, have already announced mobilizing 260 million euros.

Approximately 240 million euros remain to be raised to finance the entire program. The conference aims to secure new financial commitments from states and international institutions.

French Minister of Economy Roland Lescure opened discussions in the presence of Ukrainian representatives and the EBRD president, Odile Renaud-Basso. The European Commission and the United States are also among the participants.

The EBRD president called on international partners to continue their mobilization: « We join the G7 in calling on the entire international community to contribute to these efforts. »

France, which holds the G7 presidency in 2026, aims to gather the necessary funding by spring 2027.

Work to be completed before 2030

The restoration of the arch must be completed by 2030 to limit corrosion risks and preserve the originally planned lifespan of the structure.

The EBRD, which has coordinated a large part of the international Chernobyl safety programs since 1995, has already helped mobilize over 2.5 billion euros in international funding for the site’s installations. It has also committed more than 700 million euros of its own resources.

An initial envelope of 30 million euros has been approved to prepare new operations, including technical studies and procedures necessary for the work.

The arch’s restoration must be carried out in a particularly challenging environment, above the ruins of a still-contaminated reactor. Operations will require specialized equipment and radioprotection measures for the personnel responsible for repairs.

Forty years after the explosion of reactor number 4, Chernobyl remains a very long-term nuclear site. The plant no longer produces electricity, but securing its installations and managing the radioactive materials present on site will need to continue for several decades.