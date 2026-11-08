A game of musical chairs within Sébastien Lecornu’s government. The Élysée has officially announced the appointment of Mathieu Lefèvre as interim government spokesperson, replacing Maud Bregeon, who is about to go on maternity leave. Already Minister Delegate in charge of Ecological Transition, this former deputy of Val-de-Marne will keep his portfolio during the approximately five weeks that his new mission is expected to last. At the same time, Arnaud Viala, Horizons president of the Aveyron departmental council, joins the government as Minister Delegate in charge of Rural Affairs, a position vacant since Michel Fournier’s departure in September. The decrees formalizing these appointments were published on Sunday, November 8, in the Official Journal.

Behind this adjustment, presented by the presidential entourage as a simple temporary adaptation, discussions were reportedly more complicated than expected. According to information from the Parisien, the Minister Delegate for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo was initially considered to take over the spokesperson role. But she wished to hold this position until the 2027 presidential election, whereas the Élysée intended to strictly limit the replacement to the duration of Maud Bregeon’s maternity leave. A disagreement that reportedly led the executive to favor Mathieu Lefèvre after forty-eight hours of discussions. Roland Lescure, Minister of the Economy, on his side, takes over responsibilities related to Energy, also previously exercised by Maud Bregeon.

Support from Édouard Philippe to defend Macron’s policy

The choice of Mathieu Lefèvre is not insignificant politically. Aged 40, the former collaborator of Gérald Darmanin is a declared supporter of Édouard Philippe for the 2027 presidential election, just like Maud Bregeon. Coming from the right, having worked in ministerial offices before his election to the National Assembly in 2022, he has solid experience with budgetary matters. Emmanuel Macron’s entourage highlights his knowledge of public policies and his loyalty to both the president and the Prime Minister. He will now be responsible for holding press conferences after the Council of Ministers and publicly defending the decisions of an executive facing strong social opposition and persistent budgetary difficulties.

Arnaud Viala’s appointment constitutes an additional reinforcement for Horizons within the government. Former deputy of Aveyron, president of the department since 2021 and having joined Édouard Philippe’s formation in 2024, he succeeds Michel Fournier in Rural Affairs. His arrival comes as the mayor of Le Havre continues his presidential campaign and still refuses to participate in the primary demanded by Gabriel Attal, Bruno Retailleau, and David Lisnard.