CNews: Jordan Bardella accuses La France insoumise of 'totalitarian temptation'

Jordan Bardella attacks La France insoumise on the issue of press freedom. The president of the National Rally accuses Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s movement of yielding to a « totalitarian temptation » by wishing, according to him, to « shut down » CNews. This statement reignites political tensions around the Canal+ group news channel, regularly criticized by part of the left for its editorial line and the place given to political debates. By defending freedom of expression and media pluralism, Jordan Bardella intends to denounce what he considers a desire to exclude from the audiovisual landscape a channel whose orientations displease his political opponents.

However, the disagreement goes beyond the sole case of CNews. For several years, La France insoumise has criticized the concentration of media in the hands of large private groups and advocates strengthening guarantees of editorial independence. Several leaders of the movement also question the coverage of political news on certain stations. On its side, the National Rally regularly denounces initiatives it considers attempts to restrict freedom of expression. The two parties thus oppose each other on how to guarantee pluralism: some insist on media regulation and diversity of opinions represented, while others warn against the risks of political intervention in the functioning of newsrooms.

A petition against CNews surpasses 950,000 signatures

This controversy arises as a petition demanding the closure of CNews sees strong mobilization. On Friday, November 6, it had gathered more than 950,000 signatures, a level likely to lead to the organization of a debate in the National Assembly. Deputies must soon decide on the parliamentary follow-up to give it. The La France insoumise group supports this approach, but a petition, even widely signed, cannot alone lead to the closure of a television channel. Any possible sanction falls under the legal framework applicable to audiovisual media and the competencies of Arcom, an independent authority responsible notably for ensuring broadcasters comply with their obligations. For Jordan Bardella, this mobilization reflects a desire to silence part of the public debate, while supporters of the petition emphasize their concerns about information pluralism.

The RN president also reacted to statements by Bally Bagayoko, mayor of Saint-Denis, who had called, after the racist attack in Trappes, to prevent the National Rally from expressing itself during the presidential campaign when it makes racist remarks. Jordan Bardella denounced a new attack on freedom of expression. He also announced that, in the event of Marine Le Pen’s victory in the 2027 presidential election and his own appointment to Matignon, he would ask the European Union to list the far-left organizations he targets as terrorist organizations. These statements reflect the hardening of exchanges between the RN and LFI ahead of the presidential election, amid disagreements concerning press freedom, the limits of political expression, and the fight against violence.