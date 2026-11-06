The government is taking no chances. On the eve of a fourth day of protests against the high cost of living, Laurent Nuñez announced on Friday, November 6, the deployment of 70,000 police officers and gendarmes across France. This deployment is comparable to that of November 5, with 110 mobile force units, 25 Gendarmerie Centaure armored vehicles, and aerial surveillance assets. The Interior Minister is less concerned about the size of the marches themselves than about the actions of radical groups, following several weeks marked by clashes and vandalism. Between 30,000 and 60,000 demonstrators are expected nationwide, according to official estimates.

In Paris , the main inter-union march is scheduled to depart from Place de la République at 14 p.m. on Saturday, heading towards Place de la Nation via Boulevard Voltaire. However, the police prefecture has banned the Yellow Vest gathering planned for Place de la Concorde. Organizers are openly contesting this decision. Benjamin Ball, a member of their coordinating committee, confirmed on Friday their intention to go to Place de la Concorde anyway, between 14 p.m. and 19 p.m., to hold what he describes as a peaceful demonstration. Authorities fear that these parallel initiatives could complicate maintaining public order, especially given the numerous calls for spontaneous gatherings circulating on social media.

Calls for "insurrection" reported by authorities

Laurent Nuñez claims to have identified messages calling for blockades, violence, and, in some radical circles, a form of "insurrection." The minister is particularly concerned about the emergence of black blocs, unauthorized marches, and groups likely to attack businesses. Several bans on demonstrations have been issued in city centers deemed sensitive. In Paris, the RATP (Paris public transport operator) has also announced the closure of numerous metro stations, notably around the Champs-Élysées , Concorde, and along the République–Nation line. The stated priority of the Ministry of the Interior is to prevent a repeat of the violence seen during previous protests.

This new day of action comes barely 575 hours after the November 5th demonstrations, which drew 000 people according to the Ministry of the Interior and nearly 1,6 million according to the CGT union. While the movement remains significant, its ability to mobilize again on a Saturday remains uncertain, as several organizations are now prioritizing strikes and actions in schools.