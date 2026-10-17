Highlights
POLITICS

October 17 Protests: Macron Calls for Calm, Lecornu Denounces 'Extreme Intensity' Violence, At Least 272 Arrests

By

3-minute read

October 17 protests: Macron calls for calm, Lecornu denounces violence of "extreme intensity", at least 272 arrests
October 17 protests: Macron calls for calm, Lecornu denounces violence of "extreme intensity", at least 272 arrests

The mobilization day on Saturday, October 17, 2026, was marked by significant gatherings across France, but also by violent clashes, fires, and damage in several major cities. The CGT now claims nearly 800,000 protesters, while the Ministry of the Interior reported at least 272 arrests by 3 p.m. After Emmanuel Macron’s call for calm, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu strongly condemned the violence, accusing far-left groups of organizing it.

France experienced a day of intense social and political tension this Saturday. Initially organized against the high cost of living, rising fuel prices, and the deterioration of public services, the October 17 mobilization brought together “yellow vests,” high school students, university students, unions, and several left-wing political organizations. According to the CGT and youth organizations, nearly 800,000 people participated in demonstrations across the country, a figure revised upward early evening after results from several major cities, notably Strasbourg, Montpellier, Lille, and Bordeaux. By 8 p.m., the Ministry of the Interior had not yet published a definitive national participation report to compare this estimate with official counts.

However, the day was marked by numerous incidents. In Paris, Place de la République was the scene of violent clashes between law enforcement and groups of masked individuals. Cars and trash bins were set on fire, shop windows broken, and several businesses looted. Police used tear gas and water cannons. In Lyon, the tourism office located at Place Bellecour was set on fire. In Marseille, individuals entered city hall causing damage, while a municipal police station was also targeted. Incidents were also reported in Lille, Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier, and Grenoble. According to the latest national figures released in the afternoon, at least 272 people had been arrested by 3 p.m. This provisional total could be revised upward.

Macron Calls for Calm, Lecornu Vows Not to Yield to Violence

Emmanuel Macron spoke Friday evening from Brussels, on the sidelines of the European Council, to call on protesters to remain calm. The President of the Republic reminded that the constitutional right to demonstrate must be accompanied by respect for people and property. He also denounced individuals seeking only to provoke disturbances and reaffirmed his confidence in Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. The head of state finally expressed his support for police officers and gendarmes, who have faced increasing tensions over recent weeks.

This Saturday at 6 p.m., Sébastien Lecornu took over by denouncing a “violence of extreme intensity”. In a message posted on social media, the Prime Minister recalled that peaceful demonstrations have their rightful place in the Republic, unlike fires, looting, and attacks. He directly blamed far-left groups, accusing them of organizing violence in several cities, and stated that delinquents took advantage of the situation to loot and destroy. The head of government also expressed support for law enforcement and assured that the executive would not be intimidated by those seeking to impose their political agenda through violence. An interministerial crisis unit was convened to monitor the events.

A Massive Mobilization, a Deeply Divided Political Class

On the left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Marine Tondelier strongly contested the law enforcement strategy. Present in the Paris procession, the leader of La France insoumise accused the police prefect of having favored clashes by preventing protesters from accessing certain areas of Place de la République normally. Marine Tondelier, for her part, denounced a disproportionate use of force. These accusations are contested by authorities, who claim they had to intervene against violent groups. In Marseille, Mayor Benoît Payan also criticized the security arrangements, considering the initially deployed forces insufficient to protect municipal buildings. He states he obtained reinforcements after contacting the highest state officials.

Despite scenes of violence widely shared on social media and news channels, much of the demonstrations proceeded peacefully. In Paris, the authorized procession between République and Clichy notably progressed without major incidents, while clashes broke out in neighboring areas.

Share this article

Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

See all articles by Radouan Kourak

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

Read also

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story