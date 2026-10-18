October 17 Violence: Macron Vows to Be 'Uncompromising' with Rioters, Allows Protest Bans, and Calls for Dialogue

Emmanuel Macron addressed the French people on Sunday, October 18 at 8 p.m., following the violence that shook several cities across the country. In a solemn speech, the President of the Republic blamed far-left groups and criminals, announced strengthened security measures, and promised an exemplary judicial response. While acknowledging the legitimacy of demands regarding purchasing power and youth difficulties, he called on the government to initiate a national dialogue. Six months before the presidential election, the head of state also warned political leaders who, according to him, might seek to exploit the unrest to influence the 2027 vote.

Following a day marked by fires, looting, and clashes with law enforcement, Emmanuel Macron chose to speak directly to the Nation. The president began by expressing his support for police officers, gendarmes, and internal security services, praising their professionalism in the face of what he described as « unprecedented » violence. He also sent a message to local elected officials, shopkeepers, artisans, and entrepreneurs affected by the damage, some of whom had to defend their establishments themselves.

The head of state announced that Sébastien Lecornu would chair a crisis unit starting Monday to quickly mobilize necessary aid for victims of the violence. The goal is notably to enable merchants and businesses to cope with the financial consequences of the destruction. Emmanuel Macron assured that those affected would not be abandoned by public authorities.

« Those who destroyed must pay. Those who looted must reimburse. »

On the security front, the President of the Republic asked the government to draw all consequences from the events of October 17, particularly regarding intelligence, anticipation, and law enforcement arrangements. He expects precise answers from the Interior Minister about the difficulties faced by security forces and promises full transparency on the circumstances of the violence.

Emmanuel Macron also emphasized the need for a firm judicial response. He announced that the Minister of Justice had requested the utmost firmness in handling procedures and that investigations must be conducted swiftly. « Those who destroyed must pay. Those who looted must reimburse. Those who sought to overthrow the Republic will be held accountable, » he declared, promising exemplary judicial follow-up.

The head of state especially announced that prefects could, in consultation with mayors, take reinforced measures to protect cities, public buildings, and businesses. These decisions may include banning certain gatherings when circumstances justify it. This is not a general ban on protesting but targeted restrictions decided locally by competent authorities.

Macron acknowledges anger over purchasing power and announces a trip to the Gulf

The president nevertheless distinguished the perpetrators of violence from the hundreds of thousands of French people who protested peacefully. « We must never confuse the latter with those who destroyed, broke, and looted, » he insisted, recognizing the legitimacy of concerns expressed about the cost of living and rising fuel prices.

Emmanuel Macron directly linked this price increase to the consequences of the conflict in the Persian Gulf, in which France did not participate. He recalled the diplomatic and economic initiatives already undertaken to secure energy supplies and act on international markets. The president announced he would travel starting Monday to several Gulf countries to continue discussions on oil and gas deliveries.

The head of state also mentioned negotiations led by the government with fuel distributors to achieve a concrete impact of efforts on pump prices. He acknowledges that the French now expect tangible results and assures that the executive will continue its interventions to limit the energy crisis’s impact on purchasing power.

Over 100,000 contributions from young people and a national consultation announced

Another important aspect of the speech: the high school and university crisis. Emmanuel Macron acknowledged a « deep anxiety » among young French people, mentioning their concerns about studies, career guidance, living conditions, and future prospects. He considered that this generation sometimes expresses the feeling of no longer having a « desirable future. »

The president recalled that the Minister of National Education had initiated several consultations and set up a platform that received more than 100,000 contributions. These proposals must now feed work aimed at responding to the demands of high school and university students.

Emmanuel Macron announced the organization, starting this week, of a consultation involving students, teachers, employer and union organizations, local authorities, and parliamentarians. Sébastien Lecornu will be responsible for bringing these different actors together in the coming days to develop concrete proposals.

The head of state also called on all political parties and trade unions to publicly and unequivocally condemn the violence. The Prime Minister will have to convene their representatives to obtain clear positions on the need to preserve calm and republican order.

« We are six months from the presidential election »: Macron warns against those who want to « steal the debate »

The last part of the speech took on a particularly political dimension. Emmanuel Macron recalled that the 2027 presidential election would take place in six months and accused some leaders of encouraging disorder to influence this deadline.

« All those who today tell you that the urgency is to take to the streets, to protest, to create disorder have only one goal: to damage the Republic and steal the debate, » he said. The president did not explicitly name any political party in this passage, but his remarks come amid repeated clashes between the government and La France insoumise over responsibility for the violence.

Emmanuel Macron stressed the need to preserve the conditions for democratic debate ahead of the presidential election. According to him, political confrontations must take place in public meetings, media, peaceful gatherings, and discussions between political parties, not through violence in the streets.

« Our country deserves a new presidential election in six months, » he affirmed, calling on political leaders to show restraint and responsibility. He also reminded that citizens must be able to freely choose the country’s future directions without violence disrupting the electoral debate.

In conclusion, Emmanuel Macron summarized his stance in two demands: respond to social concerns while refusing any impunity for perpetrators of violence. « Yes to dialogue, yes to concrete short-term responses and preparation of future decisions, but always no to violence of any kind, » he declared.

With this speech, the President of the Republic sets three immediate priorities: strengthen the protection of cities and businesses, accelerate judicial responses, and open a national consultation on social difficulties and those of youth. Concrete first follow-ups are expected as early as Monday, with the crisis unit chaired by Sébastien Lecornu and Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Gulf countries.