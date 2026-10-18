Emmanuel Macron will speak to the French people this Sunday, October 18, at 8 PM, following a day of protests marked by fires, looting, and violent clashes in several major cities. The President of the Republic, who had already promised on Saturday evening to prosecute those responsible for the damage, is preparing to intervene amid a particularly tense social and political crisis. This speech comes as Sébastien Lecornu’s government seeks to regain control of the situation after the violence on October 17.

The head of state’s decision follows a mobilization of considerable scale. On Saturday, around 550,000 people protested across France according to the Ministry of the Interior, compared to 800,000 claimed by the organizers. While many marches were peaceful, several cities witnessed particularly serious scenes of violence. In Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux, and Limoges, shops and public buildings were targeted, while law enforcement faced groups of rioters.

A speech after fires and over 1,000 arrests

Images of Limoges city hall set on fire, looted shops in Paris, and the Lyon tourist office ravaged by flames left a strong impression. Authorities also recorded numerous attacks against police officers and gendarmes deployed to oversee the demonstrations.

According to a report released Sunday morning, approximately 1,200 people were arrested nationwide and 150 police officers and gendarmes were injured. These figures, which may still be updated, reflect the intensity of the clashes in several urban areas.

Emmanuel Macron had already responded Saturday evening on X, stating that there is no place for violence in the Republic. He promised that those responsible for fires, looting, and attacks on institutions would be prosecuted and punished, while expressing support for law enforcement.

However, the severity of the events now leads the president to address the Nation directly. The exact content of his speech has not yet been revealed. It is therefore not established at this stage that he will announce new security, legislative, or governmental measures.

A social crisis turned major political confrontation

This address also takes place amid a particularly intense confrontation between the government and La France insoumise. On Saturday evening, Sébastien Lecornu denounced those who, according to him, seek to turn the violence into a prelude to a political confrontation ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The Prime Minister, who participated in an interministerial crisis unit with Laurent Nuñez and Gérald Darmanin, warned that no one could impose their political agenda through violence. For his part, Jean-Luc Mélenchon disputes the accusations against his movement and criticizes the government’s law enforcement strategy.

Beyond these clashes, the October 17 mobilization stems from a broader protest against the cost of living, social conditions, and budgetary policies. The executive must therefore address a dual challenge: restoring calm after the violence and responding to the demands expressed by peaceful protesters.

Emmanuel Macron’s intervention will be particularly awaited on these two aspects. As debates on the 2027 budget continue in the National Assembly and the presidential election approaches, the head of state must now attempt to regain political initiative.

See you this Sunday at 8 PM. The President of the Republic will speak to the French in a sequence that could mark an important moment in the current crisis.