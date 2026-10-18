“France is burning!”: Donald Trump blames immigration for destroying the country and calls to close the borders

Donald Trump directly attacks French migration policy following the violence on Saturday, October 17. In a message posted this Sunday on his Truth Social network, the President of the United States reacted to the fires, looting, and attacks on public buildings that occurred in several French cities. Considering immigration responsible for the chaos, the White House occupant calls on French authorities to close the borders and regain control of the situation. A particularly offensive intervention just hours before Emmanuel Macron’s speech, scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m.

« France is burning! » declared Donald Trump on Truth Social. The American president continues by accusing immigration of people from, in his words, a « completely different world, » driven by hatred, of having destroyed what he describes as a once great country. He concludes with an injunction addressed to French leaders: « Close your borders and take back control before it’s too late! »

Trump draws a direct link between immigration and violence

The American president’s reaction comes the day after a nationwide mobilization against the high cost of living, marked by violence of exceptional intensity. In Limoges, the city hall, a historic building inaugurated in 1883, was ravaged by a fire caused after individuals broke into the building. Part of its roof and its belfry collapsed. Shops were also looted, and clashes with law enforcement were reported in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and Bordeaux.

According to the latest report released Sunday by the Ministry of the Interior, about 1,800 people were arrested and more than 500 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters were injured. The mobilization gathered 550,000 protesters according to authorities, against 800,000 claimed by organizers. However, the majority of the marches took place peacefully.

Donald Trump offers an essentially migratory interpretation of these events. The American president considers that immigration policies pursued by European countries have weakened their national cohesion and internal security. He thus reprises an argument he regularly develops in his interventions on Europe, associating insufficiently controlled immigration, insecurity, and loss of state authority.

This interpretation is, however, not supported at this stage by elements allowing attribution of the October 17 violence to immigration. French authorities have mainly mentioned the actions of violent groups, notably from the far-left according to them, as well as delinquents taking advantage of the protests to commit looting. Individual responsibilities remain to be established by judicial investigations.

A new American intervention in the French political debate

Donald Trump is not the only American official to have reacted. As early as Saturday, his vice president JD Vance also criticized European migration policies. On X, he accused Western progressives of having imported the Third World into France in the name of diversity and compassion, considering that issues of assimilation and cultural compatibility had been neglected.

JD Vance also used the French events to attack American Democrats, stating that the violence observed in France constituted, in his view, a warning for the United States.

The successive statements of the two main American leaders thus give an international dimension to the French crisis. They come as migration policy is already one of the main points of contention among candidates for the 2027 presidential election, notably Marine Le Pen, Bruno Retailleau, Édouard Philippe, and left-wing leaders.

Emmanuel Macron expected at 8 p.m.

Donald Trump’s statement also occurs amid strong pressure on Emmanuel Macron and his government. The head of state announced a solemn address this Sunday at 8 p.m., following the violence that affected several major cities.

On Saturday evening, Emmanuel Macron had already condemned the attacks on shops, prefectures, and town halls, promising that their perpetrators would be prosecuted and sanctioned. Sébastien Lecornu also denounced violence organized by far-left groups and delinquents, while several local elected officials criticized the security measures deployed to protect their cities.

With his message on Truth Social, Donald Trump chooses to put the issue of borders at the center of the debate. His intervention constitutes a political critique of the French situation but is not accompanied by any diplomatic announcement or American measure concerning France.

Just hours before the presidential intervention, the contrast between the two speeches is now particularly clear: Donald Trump demands border closure, while Emmanuel Macron still has to specify the responses he intends to bring to the crisis.