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Riots: New Violence in Paris This Sunday, Over 2,000 Arrests in France

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Riots: New violence in Paris this Sunday, more than 2,000 arrests in France
Riots: New violence in Paris this Sunday, more than 2,000 arrests in France

Tensions remain high following the October 17 protests. On Sunday, October 18, new clashes occurred between groups of protesters and law enforcement in Paris, notably around Place de la République. Incidents were also reported in Marseille. According to a report from the Ministry of the Interior cited by Reuters, over 2,000 people have now been arrested since the weekend violence began, while more than 600 police officers and gendarmes have been injured.

After a Saturday marked by fires, looting, and attacks on public buildings, several gatherings again escalated on Sunday afternoon. In Paris, groups confronted security forces around Place de la République, where bicycles were notably set on fire. Police used tear gas to disperse those involved in the clashes.

Over 2,000 Arrests and One Death Reported

Authorities now report more than 2,000 arrests nationwide, a figure that has sharply increased since initial Saturday reports. More than 600 members of law enforcement have also been injured, according to data released by the Ministry of the Interior.

One death has also been reported in Paris following the cardiac arrest of a protester. The precise circumstances of this tragedy are still to be determined. At this stage, no causal link between the death and police intervention or specific violence can be confirmed based on available information.

In Marseille, Reuters also reports attempts to break into several businesses. These incidents occur as many merchants and local authorities try to assess the damage caused during Saturday.

In Limoges, the fire at the city hall remains one of the most significant events. The historic building, inaugurated in 1883, suffered considerable damage, including the collapse of part of its roof and belfry. Mayor Guillaume Guérin criticized what he described as insufficient resources available to law enforcement to protect the building.

Macron Announces New Security Measures

In response to ongoing violence, Emmanuel Macron spoke Sunday evening at 8 p.m. The President of the Republic promised a firm judicial response and asked the government to thoroughly investigate any possible failures in the organization of public order maintenance.

He notably announced that prefects could, in consultation with mayors, ban certain gatherings when circumstances justify it. The head of state also called for better risk anticipation and enhanced protection of businesses and public buildings.

Sébastien Lecornu is scheduled to chair a crisis unit on Monday aimed at quickly mobilizing necessary aid for local authorities, merchants, and businesses affected by the destruction.

The crisis now extends beyond the scope of the October 17 protests. Sunday’s new violence shows that tensions continue, while the government tries to restore calm and opposition parties demand explanations about security measures.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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Sources cited in the article: Reuters

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