“30,000 Looters in Marseille?”: Benoît Payan Challenges Prefecture Figures and Accuses State of Leaving City Unprotected

The controversy is growing in Marseille following the violence during the national mobilization on October 17. On Sunday, October 18, 2026, Mayor Benoît Payan strongly disputed the report presented by the Bouches-du-Rhône police prefecture, which claimed to have identified over 30,000 looters and up to 8,000 rioters at the height of the unrest. The left-wing elected official called this figure « absurd » and questioned the way the events were presented by state authorities. While many businesses were attacked, the city hall was targeted, and clashes occurred between law enforcement and violent groups, the mayor believes the main issue remains the actual police resources deployed to protect the population. According to him, the security of the people of Marseille was not ensured at the level of risks that had been identified before the mobilization. This confrontation between the municipality and state services takes place in a particularly tense atmosphere, as merchants and residents discover the extent of the damage and demand quick answers.

The report presented Sunday by the police prefecture reflects a particularly intense day of clashes. Authorities reported 99 detentions directly related to the riots and 118 law enforcement officers injured, including three hospitalized. To contain the violence, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized throughout the day, with progressive reinforcements from CRS and mobile gendarmes. The prefecture also indicated that 4,000 tear gas grenades were used. However, the estimate of 30,000 looters raises many questions, especially regarding the criteria used to count people present in the affected areas. This figure does not necessarily mean that 30,000 individuals were caught in the act of theft. It should therefore be distinguished from the number of people whose actual participation in looting could be established by judicial investigations. This difference in qualification is one of the central points of the controversy. For Benoît Payan, the extent of the damage does not justify the use of data he considers unreliable, while the question of preparation of the law enforcement deployment remains, in his view, insufficiently explained.

The mayor demands accountability on police forces mobilized

The violence began Saturday morning, even before the main marches started. At the Old Port, several dozen individuals forced entry into city hall, causing damage to the municipal building. Images shared on social media notably show overturned furniture and a bust of Marianne thrown to the ground. In the city center, several businesses were also targeted, especially in the shopping streets near La Canebière and Rue Saint-Ferréol. Faced with the rapid deterioration of the situation, Benoît Payan directly contacted the national executive to request reinforcements. The mayor said he spoke with Emmanuel Macron and requested the intervention of additional CRS companies. He also criticized the number of police present at the start of the unrest, considering that a single CRS company was insufficient for a city the size of Marseille. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez defended the organization of the deployment, explaining that several mobile units were planned and that their start of service had been brought forward due to the scale of the incidents. The disagreement thus concerns both the anticipation of the violence and the capacity of security forces to intervene quickly enough.

The controversy now takes on a political dimension, on the eve of a visit by the Interior Minister to Marseille. Benoît Payan intends to obtain explanations about the choices made by the authorities and also demands state participation in compensating affected merchants. On Sunday, many professionals were still cleaning their establishments, replacing damaged windows, or installing temporary protections in front of their shops. The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region announced the reactivation of an emergency aid program for businesses victimized by the violence. Beyond material losses, merchants worry about the impact on their activity and on downtown foot traffic. For state services, it will now be necessary to explain the methods used to establish human and material tolls, while continuing investigations to identify those responsible for the damage. For the municipality, the priority is to restore security and prevent such a scenario from recurring. The battle over numbers thus reveals a deeper disagreement about institutional responsibilities in maintaining order. Two days after a national mobilization that led to numerous clashes, Marseille finds itself at the center of a confrontation between its mayor and prefectural authorities, while residents primarily expect guarantees about their safety and the rebuilding of damaged businesses.