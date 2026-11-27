Bloodied faces, eye and head trauma: 11 Bulgarian supporters injured at the Vélodrome in Marseille, Bulgaria demands answers from France

During the match between Olympique de Marseille and Levski Sofia, eleven Bulgarian supporters were injured in violent clashes in the stands. The Bulgarian president is demanding an investigation and sanctions, while Emmanuel Macron has condemned the violence. This situation raises serious questions about security at the Vélodrome stadium and tarnishes the image of French football.

Move forward or backward in the article 1 × Close the player

Listen to the article Audio reading of the article

Scenes of violence unworthy of a European football match. On Thursday, the Europa League game between Olympique de Marseille and Levski Sofia descended into scandal even before kickoff. Eleven Bulgarian fans were injured in clashes involving Marseille supporters, five of whom required hospitalization. The particularly shocking images sparked outrage at the highest levels of the Bulgarian state. President Iliana Iotova is now demanding that France bring the perpetrators to justice. Another shameful evening for French football, raising serious questions about security at the Stade Vélodrome.

Hooded individuals and scenes of chaos in the stands

Even before the match had started, violent clashes broke out between Marseille and Bulgarian supporters in the stands of the Vélodrome.

Hooded individuals, blows, projectiles and smoke bombs being thrown: the images broadcast on Canal+ are damning. Several Bulgarian supporters tried to escape the violence, some with bloodied faces.

How could such clashes have occurred inside a stadium hosting a European competition?

Security personnel eventually managed to restore calm. A large police presence was deployed around the section housing the Bulgarian supporters.

Eye and head injuries: an unacceptable toll

The report from the Bouches-du-Rhône police prefecture is particularly serious. Eleven supporters, all of Bulgarian nationality, were injured.

Five were taken to hospital for eye injuries, head injuries, or a dislocated shoulder. Six others were treated at the scene for wounds.

No information regarding possible arrests was provided in the initial report from the authorities.

Fans who came to watch a football match ended their evening in the hospital, victims of violence that should never have been allowed to happen in a sports venue.

"The images from Marseille are appalling!": Bulgarian president furious

The scale of the scandal is such that the President of Bulgaria , Iliana Iotova, personally intervened on Thursday evening.

"The images from Marseille are appalling!" she declared, denouncing the unacceptable violence.

The Bulgarian head of state is demanding that the French authorities establish the circumstances of the attacks and that those responsible be brought to justice. She is also asking UEFA to investigate the conditions under which the safety of Bulgarian fans was ensured at the Vélodrome stadium.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had sent a diplomatic note to France demanding a thorough investigation.

So it only took one football match for France to be forced to explain itself to another European state about its inability to prevent serious violence in a stadium.

Emmanuel Macron forced to intervene

Faced with the outrage of the Bulgarian authorities, Emmanuel Macron spoke with the Bulgarian Prime Minister , Rumen Radev, on the sidelines of a European summit in Brussels.

The French president condemned the violence "in the strongest possible terms" , assuring that those responsible would not go unpunished.

A demonstration by Levski Sofia supporters is also planned for this Friday in front of the French embassy in Sofia.

Images from the Vélodrome now extend far beyond French borders, tarnishing the image of national football and raising serious questions about the organizers' ability to guarantee the safety of foreign supporters.

More violence involving Marseille supporters

This scandal is far from unprecedented. In October 2023, the attack on the Olympique Lyonnais team bus in Marseille had already sparked national outrage. The Lyon coach at the time, Fabio Grosso, was seriously injured in the face and came very close to losing an eye. The match was ultimately postponed.

Tensions and incidents involving some OM supporters are unfortunately nothing new. The club's former president, Jacques-Henri Eyraud, himself testified in court about the threats and harassment he had suffered.

Olympique de Marseille condemned Thursday night's incidents. But after further violence of such serious nature, mere condemnations in principle seem woefully inadequate.

Should OM be heavily sanctioned by UEFA?

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has demanded that UEFA impose "the most severe sanctions".

Closure of stands, behind closed doors, heavy fines, or even exclusion from European competitions: the European body has a disciplinary arsenal to sanction clubs in the event of serious incidents.

It remains to be seen whether UEFA will take measures commensurate with the seriousness of the events. Beyond the individual criminal responsibility of the perpetrators, the responsibility of the organizing club and any potential shortcomings in the security arrangements must also be examined.

On the pitch, OM won 1-0 against Levski Sofia. But from this European evening, the public will mainly remember the bloodied faces, the eleven injured, the five hospitalizations, and the legitimate indignation of the Bulgarian authorities.

A real disaster for the image of Olympique de Marseille and French football.

Sources cited in the article: Canal+ · Bouches-du-Rhône Police Prefecture · Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs