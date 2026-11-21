Bayern Munich has just lost its top scorer for several months. Harry Kane, recently crowned 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, suffered a serious injury to his left ankle on Friday, November 20, during the Bundesliga match against FC Cologne (1-1). Medical examinations confirmed a ligament tear. At 33 years old, the England captain is expected to be sidelined for about three months, with a return planned for early 2027.

A collision in the 15th minute causes a serious injury

The incident occurred in the 15th minute of play at the Allianz Arena. While attempting a shot inside the penalty area, Harry Kane was struck on his left foot by Cologne defender Joël Schmied, who came to challenge for the ball.

The English striker immediately collapsed, visibly in great pain, holding his ankle. Despite the medical staff’s intervention, Kane tried to continue playing for a few minutes.

He ultimately had to withdraw in the 20th minute, leaving the pitch limping, accompanied by Bayern Munich’s medical team. Tom Bischof replaced him.

Despite the contact, referee Robin Braun did not award a penalty. The video assistant referee also did not consider it necessary to sanction the Cologne defender’s challenge.

Ligament rupture: Harry Kane out for about three months

Post-match examinations confirmed a tear of a ligament in the syndesmosis of the left ankle. This ligament structure notably ensures stability between the tibia and fibula, just above the ankle.

Bayern Munich’s sporting director, Max Eberl, confirmed the expected duration of unavailability for the English international: “Harry will be out for three months.”

In its medical statement, Bayern Munich also confirmed that their striker would be unavailable for several months. If this estimate holds, Harry Kane could return to competition around February 2027. No precise return date has been announced, and the club has not indicated whether surgery will be necessary.

Michael Olise also injured: a dark evening for Bayern

The bad news was not limited to Harry Kane. French international Michael Olise was also injured during the first half after a challenge from Cologne midfielder Tom Krauß. The Frenchman finished the first half but did not return after the break. He was later seen leaving the Allianz Arena on crutches. Medical examinations revealed a forefoot contusion. Unlike Kane, no prolonged absence has been announced for Olise, who is expected to receive treatment in the coming days.

On the field, Bayern was held to a draw by Cologne (1-1). Mikey Moore, on loan from Tottenham, opened the scoring for the visitors before Nathaniel Brown equalized. The match also marked Vincent Kompany’s return to the Bavarian bench after several weeks of absence for health reasons.

Bayern deprived of its Ballon d’Or for upcoming European fixtures

This injury comes less than a month after Harry Kane’s crowning as the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, on October 26 in London.

The Englishman earned this distinction after an exceptional 2025-2026 season, finishing with 73 goals in 65 matches across all competitions with Bayern Munich and the national team.

He also significantly contributed to Bayern’s European campaign, notably during the Bavarians’ victory at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Since the start of the 2026-2027 season, Kane has already scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 16 official matches with Bayern.

His absence poses a new problem for Vincent Kompany, already missing several key players, including Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, and Ismael Saibari.

Bayern must notably travel to Lille on Wednesday, November 25, in the Champions League before continuing their Bundesliga schedule.

Also a concern for the England team

Harry Kane’s injury also affects the England national team. The Three Lions captain, recently becoming the most capped player in his national team’s history, could miss the next months of preparation.

England is set to face Norway in the Nations League quarter-finals in March 2027.

A three-month absence would theoretically allow Kane to return before this double fixture, but his presence will depend on the evolution of his injury and recovery.

For the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, the year ends prematurely, less than four weeks after winning the most prestigious individual award in world football.