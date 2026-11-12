Twenty years after the 2006 World Cup final between France and Italy, and as France faces Italy tonight, Marco Materazzi reflects on the famous headbutt Zinédine Zidane delivered to him. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport published this Thursday, the former Italian defender believes the issue could have been resolved the very next day if the French captain had apologized. He also discusses the insults exchanged during the match, their discreet face-to-face in 2010, and why the two men never officially buried the hatchet.

“I was wrong, but I was provoked”: the apology Materazzi expected from Zidane

Asked about Zidane’s recent statements, in which he admitted not being proud of his headbutt while saying he has no regrets, Marco Materazzi believes the former number 10 should have taken a different stance after the Berlin final.

“Today, I would say what I would have said that night, twenty years ago, or the next day: ‘I was wrong, but I was provoked. You judge what happened, I apologize.’”, explains the Italian world champion.

According to him, such a statement would have immediately ended the controversy. “He would have been seen as a great man and Materazzi as ‘the usual idiot,’ the one who provoked him in his own way. He would have come out better, but everyone sees things their own way. What is certain is that the matter would have stopped there.”

The former Inter Milan defender therefore considers that Zidane would have gained more by publicly acknowledging his responsibility, without denying the provocations he suffered.

“It wasn’t even his first headbutt”: Materazzi defends himself

Marco Materazzi also revisits the circumstances of the incident. On July 9, 2006, during extra time of the World Cup final, he had held Zinédine Zidane by the shirt. After a verbal exchange, the Frenchman delivered a violent headbutt to his chest, causing his expulsion in the 110th minute.

The Italian later admitted to insulting Zidane’s sister. According to his own version, after the Frenchman ironically offered him his shirt at the end of the match, he replied: “I prefer your f***ing sister.”

Twenty years later, Materazzi continues to defend his style of play, considering that he did nothing unusual by holding his opponent to prevent him from breaking free. He even states that as a coach, he would praise a defender capable of using such a tactic to stop a forward from jumping.

The former Italian international also recalls that Zidane had been sent off several times during his career. “It wasn’t my first provocation, but it wasn’t even his first headbutt. And that has always been underemphasized.”

A secret meeting in 2010 in a Milan hotel parking lot

Materazzi also shares details about a meeting between the two men in November 2010, four years after the final. The episode took place in Milan, in front of the Meliá hotel, on the eve of a match between AC Milan and Real Madrid.

The former Italian defender recounts that he had just greeted José Mourinho when he spotted Zinédine Zidane parking his vehicle behind the establishment. According to him, the Frenchman initially hesitated to approach and even considered leaving.

Materazzi explains that he took the initiative to go meet him and shake his hand. He then told him he was happy to be able to talk away from prying eyes. Zidane reportedly replied: “Don’t worry: these things happen, it’s in the past.”

But Materazzi regrets the version later given by the former French captain, who allegedly said he had mistaken him for a mere supporter. The Italian insists that this meeting could have allowed the two men to definitively turn the page.

Asked about the lack of official reconciliation, Materazzi states he was never opposed to the possibility. He considers that the extensive media coverage of the affair made any new public stance by Zidane more difficult.

The death of Jesús de Miguel makes him realize the possible consequences of the headbutt

During the interview, Materazzi also mentions the death of Jesús de Miguel, a 30-year-old Spanish forward who died on November 3 after a violent collision with goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a second division match between Tenerife and Andorra.

The player was taken to the hospital after the collision. Victim of cardiorespiratory arrest, he died a few hours later. A judicial investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy and the possible responsibility of the goalkeeper.

This tragedy particularly affected the former Italian defender, who draws a parallel with the headbutt received in 2006.

“The death of Jesús de Miguel made me thank God that nothing happened. For this goalkeeper, we are talking about involuntary manslaughter following an intervention during play. And what if it had happened to me?”, he wonders.

Materazzi thus believes that Zidane’s action could have had much more serious physical consequences. A dimension that, according to him, has not been sufficiently considered in discussions around this final.

Zidane had issued public apologies, but not to Materazzi

For his part, Zinédine Zidane issued public apologies three days after the 2006 final, notably to the children and educators who witnessed his expulsion. However, he refused to regret his action, explaining that such a statement would be tantamount to validating the insults Materazzi had made.

More recently, Zidane reflected on his expulsion during the 2006 World Cup final. Now head coach of the French team, he acknowledged: “I am not proud of what happened.” He nevertheless explained that this episode was part of his career and that he prefers to focus on positive memories.

On the occasion of Zidane’s return against Italy as head of the Blues, memories of Berlin once again took a prominent place in football news.

On July 9, 2006, Zinédine Zidane opened the scoring with a penalty in the 7th minute, before Marco Materazzi equalized in the 19th minute. After the French captain’s expulsion, Italy won the final on penalties (5-3), securing their fourth World Cup. This red card marked Zidane’s last appearance as a professional player.