RC Lens suffered a historic humiliation this Wednesday evening in the Champions League. The Sang et Or were crushed 9-1 by the Italian club Como at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium, during the fourth matchday of the competition. With 9 goals conceded and an eight-goal difference, the Lens players recorded the heaviest defeat ever suffered by a French club in the Champions League. This collapse contrasts with the historic victory of Paris Saint-Germain against Villarreal (6-0), during which the Parisians also broke a record, but this time in a positive way.

3 goals conceded before halftime: Lens sinks at Bollaert

The evening quickly turned into a nightmare for the Lens players. As early as the 7th minute, Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas opened the scoring for Como after a corner. The Italians immediately took control of the match and multiplied chances against an overwhelmed Lens defense.

In the 32nd minute, Douvikas scored his second goal, making it 2-0. Eight minutes later, Nico Paz increased the lead with a powerful shot under Robin Risser’s crossbar. At halftime, Lens was already trailing 3-0 in front of supporters who nevertheless continued to encourage their team.

The Sang et Or tried to react, notably through Matthieu Udol and Franjo Ivanović, but Como’s French goalkeeper, Jean Butez, kept his goal intact during the first 45 minutes.

6 more goals in the second half: Como unstoppable

After the break, the Italians continued their display. Lucas Da Cunha scored the fourth goal in the 47th minute, before Marc-Oliver Kempf headed in a goal from a corner at the 53rd. Four minutes later, Douvikas completed his hat-trick, making it 6-0.

In the 62nd minute, Mattia Liberali scored the seventh Italian goal. Ruben Aguilar temporarily saved Lens’ honor in the 65th minute with a volley, but Como immediately resumed their march forward. Martin Baturina scored in the 69th minute, then Matteo Papaccioli netted the ninth and final goal in stoppage time, at 90+2.

The scoreboard then showed 1-9. The Lens players left the pitch after conceding six goals in the second half, while the Como players celebrated a historic victory.

The heaviest defeat of a French club in the Champions League

With this eight-goal defeat, Lens sets a sad record for French football. Never before had a French club suffered such a heavy defeat in the history of the Champions League. The nine goals conceded also constitute a record for a French team in this competition.

Racing also equals the absolute record for the heaviest defeat in the Champions League, regardless of nationality. Until now, Liverpool had crushed Beşiktaş 8-0 in November 2007, while Real Madrid inflicted the same score on Malmö in December 2015. With its 9-1 victory, Como joins these two clubs with a win achieved by an eight-goal margin.

For the Italians, this match also represents an offensive feat. Como becomes one of the few teams to score nine goals in a single Champions League match, while Lens becomes the first French club to concede so many in this competition.

Two historic records in two days: PSG shines, Lens sinks

This Lens humiliation contrasts with the historic victory of Paris Saint-Germain against Villarreal (6-0) on Tuesday evening. The Parisians set a speed record by scoring four goals in just 7 minutes and 35 seconds, becoming the fastest team in Champions League history to achieve such a performance.

In the space of two evenings, two French clubs have broken historic records with radically opposite consequences. PSG made history with its offensive efficiency, while Lens recorded the heaviest defeat ever conceded by a French team in the Champions League. The Parisians scored six goals without conceding any, while the Lens players had to retrieve the ball from their net nine times.

« A feeling of humiliation »: Yannick Cahuzac overwhelmed

At the end of the match, Lens coach Yannick Cahuzac did not try to downplay the scale of the disaster. Interviewed after the game, he admitted: « The only word that comes to mind is a feeling of humiliation. » He also explained that his team was dominated in all areas of the game and that such a score went beyond mere tactical issues.

Midfielder Michaël Cuisance also apologized to the supporters: « We were not up to the level, we fell through. Sorry to all the fans. As competitors, we never like to lose. Today, this is not a defeat, it’s a lesson. » The Lens players left Bollaert to whistles after this third consecutive defeat in the Champions League.

Lens 33rd, Como fourth: two opposite trajectories

In the league phase standings, Lens now occupies 33rd place out of 36 teams, with only three points in four matches. After an initial victory against Slavia Prague, the Sang et Or have successively lost against Sporting Portugal, Club Bruges, and Como.

Conversely, the Italians are making a remarkable start in their first participation in the Champions League. With three wins in four matches, nine points, and 19 goals scored, Cesc Fàbregas’s men occupy fourth place in the standings. They had already beaten RB Leipzig and Manchester United by 4-1.

After this European humiliation, Lens must return to Ligue 1 this Sunday with the reception of Olympique de Marseille, scheduled for 8:45 PM at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. The Sang et Or will try to bounce back in front of their fans before the international break.