Champions League: Another Defeat for Lens, Humiliated 3-0 in Bruges and Already in Big Trouble

RC Lens suffered another humiliation on Wednesday night in the Champions League. One week after their home defeat against Sporting Portugal (0-2), the Artois club heavily fell on the pitch of Club Bruges (3-0), during the 3rd matchday of the group stage. Hans Vanaken, Joaquin Seys, and Carlos Forbs scored the 3 Belgian goals. The Sang and Or remain stuck at 3 points and now have a goal difference of -6.

After their opening victory against Slavia Prague (3-2), Yannick Cahuzac’s men hoped to find the path to success in Belgium. But they conceded 3 more goals without managing to score any. In two matches, Lens has conceded 5 goals without scoring, a particularly worrying record before the rest of the competition.

Vanaken strikes just before halftime

RC Lens arrived at Jan-Breydel Stadium with the ambition of securing a second victory in this European campaign. Opposite them, Club Bruges approached the match with 3 points as well, after notably achieving the feat of beating Inter Milan at San Siro (4-3) in the previous matchday.

Yannick Cahuzac started Robin Risser in goal, behind a defense composed of Ruben Aguilar, Samson Baidoo, and Matthieu Udol. In midfield, Saud Abdulhamid, Michaël Cuisance, Amadou Haidara, and Michał Skóraś began the match. Thorgan Hazard and Junior Kadile accompanied Franjo Ivanović in attack.

Both teams remained level for much of the first half. But in stoppage time, Hans Vanaken changed the game. The Bruges captain opened the scoring at the 45+3 minute mark, allowing the Belgians to go into the locker room with a valuable lead.

For Lens, this goal conceded just before halftime was another blow. The Sang and Or, already defeated in their previous European outing, now have to chase the score away from home.

Seys doubles the lead at the 50th minute

The second half began in the worst possible way for the Lens players. Just 5 minutes after the restart, Joaquin Seys scored Club Bruges’ second goal at the 50th minute. In moments, Racing went from one goal behind to a much more complicated situation.

Trailing 2-0, Yannick Cahuzac’s players need to score at least 2 goals to hope for a draw. But the minutes passed without the Sang and Or managing to get back on the scoreboard.

Club Bruges, for their part, found themselves in an ideal position to secure a second consecutive victory in the Champions League, after their spectacular win against Inter Milan. The Belgians, already responsible for 4 goals in Italy, confirmed their offensive efficiency against a Lens defense once again overwhelmed.

Carlos Forbs finishes off Lens at the 72nd minute

At the 72nd minute, Carlos Forbs scored the third Bruges goal. The score moved to 3-0 and the last hopes of Lens disappeared. The Belgian club inflicted a heavy defeat on Racing, who ended the match without finding the net.

Lens has only 3 points after 3 matchdays

This new defeat seriously complicates RC Lens’s European journey. After starting their campaign with a victory on Slavia Prague’s pitch, the Artois club has just suffered two consecutive losses, including a particularly heavy one in Belgium.

For Lens, the next deadline is set for November 4, with the reception of Como at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. The Sang and Or will have to imperatively regain offensive efficiency to revive their European campaign.

Lens still has 5 matches left to improve their ranking. But after the disappointment against Sporting Portugal, this new correction in Bruges is a serious warning.

Racing, who returned this season to the most prestigious European competition, is now going through a difficult period on the continental stage. The 3-0 defeat in Belgium worsens an already worrying record and puts Yannick Cahuzac’s players under pressure before hosting Como. A third consecutive defeat could seriously compromise their qualification ambitions.