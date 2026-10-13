The return of the Champions League to Bollaert ended in disappointment for RC Lens. On Tuesday evening, the Sang et Or were defeated by Sporting Portugal (0-2) in the 2nd matchday of the group stage, despite a largely dominant first half and several clear chances. Luis Suárez (22nd) and Issa Doumbia (74th) secured the victory for the Portuguese, who were much more efficient in front of goal.

Three years after their last European campaign in the competition, Lens hoped to celebrate their reunion with the Champions League in front of their home crowd. Victorious against Slavia Prague (3-2) in the first matchday, thanks to 2 goals scored in stoppage time, Yannick Cahuzac’s players had the chance to secure a second consecutive win. But they paid dearly for their lack of finishing against a Lisbon side that perfectly exploited its opportunities.

A one-sided start, then the cold shower

Fueled by a boiling Bollaert stadium, the Lens players started the match full throttle. From the first minutes, they dominated possession, imposed high pressing, and pushed Sporting into their half. Florian Thauvin immediately showed danger with a shot saved in two stages by Kaique Pereira (5th), while Matthieu Udol and Mamadou Sangaré Kadile multiplied offensive initiatives.

Lens created several interesting chances, notably when Thauvin delivered a cut-back cross that Franjo Ivanović failed to convert (11th). Kadile then attempted a volley that went over the Portuguese goal (13th), before collapsing in the box after contact with Eduardo Quaresma. Despite protests from the Lens crowd, referee Igor Pajac did not award a penalty.

After a first quarter of an hour largely dominated by the Sang et Or, Sporting began to regain possession. And on their first real chance, the Portuguese club struck. In the 22nd minute, Nestory Irankunda broke away on the left side and delivered a tight cross to the near post. Luis Suárez appeared in front of the Lens defense and struck the ball with the outside of his right foot to beat Robin Risser at close range. Against the run of play, Sporting took the lead (0-1) and brutally cooled down Bollaert.

Ivanović hits the post, the Portuguese goalkeeper frustrates Lens

Far from discouraged, the Lens players immediately went back on the attack. Michaël Cuisance delivered a dangerous cross that Kadile narrowly missed, while Thauvin continued to organize the northern side’s offensives. The biggest chance came in the 35th minute. Franjo Ivanović unleashed a powerful shot that crashed against Sporting’s post. Immediately after, Florian Thauvin tried his luck, but Kaique Pereira made another decisive save.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was again called into action moments later on a shot from Amadou Haidara. Present in his area and reassuring in his interventions, he helped his team maintain their lead despite Lens’ pressure. Sporting remained dangerous on their quick transitions. Launched into space, Luis Suárez nearly doubled the lead with a shot towards the far corner, but Robin Risser made a superb save to keep Lens in the game.

At halftime, the Portuguese led 1-0. The score did not reflect the first half’s dynamics during which Yannick Cahuzac’s players multiplied initiatives without managing to convert them.

Lens insists, but Sporting resists

After the break, Sporting showed more control. Geny Catamo quickly created a shooting opportunity, but the Lens defense managed to repel the danger. Meanwhile, the Sang et Or tried to regain their offensive intensity from the first half. Thauvin continued to feed his teammates, notably Udol on the left side. However, the Portuguese defended with more discipline, reducing the spaces around their penalty area.

In the 58th minute, Yannick Cahuzac decided to make changes. Odsonne Édouard replaced Franjo Ivanović, while Ruben Aguilar came on for Samson Baidoo. The Lens coach sought to add more presence in the final third. Two minutes later, Haidara forced Kaique Pereira into another decisive save. The Portuguese goalkeeper stretched perfectly to deflect the Lens midfielder’s attempt.

Odsonne Édouard also showed danger in the 63rd minute. After good individual work, the French striker fired a subtle shot, but Kaique was once again up to the task. Despite their efforts, Lens still could not find the breakthrough. Sporting gradually managed to break their rhythm and limit combination possibilities in their box.

A failed clearance by Risser and Doumbia knocks out Bollaert

While Lens was still seeking an equalizer, Sporting delivered the knockout blow in the 74th minute. Having come on just moments earlier, Silas Andersen played a perfect through ball to Issa Doumbia, who exploited the space left by the Lens defense. Robin Risser tried to come off his line to cut the trajectory, but his intervention was poorly timed. Doumbia took advantage to finish the move and score the second Portuguese goal (0-2). This time, Lens found themselves in an almost impossible situation.

The Sang et Or still tried to react in the last quarter of an hour. Florian Thauvin unleashed a powerful shot that missed the target in the 83rd minute, while young Mezian Mesloub, who came on, brought liveliness to the Artois offensives. In the 87th minute, Mesloub served Yacine Titraoui, whose attempt was blocked at close range by the Portuguese defense. In stoppage time, Christ-Owen Ganiou also tried his luck from distance, but Kaique Pereira caught the ball.

The score did not change. Lens lost 2-0 at home and suffered their first defeat of the season in the Champions League.

Sporting completes a perfect record, Lens will have to bounce back in Bruges

With this second win in as many matches, Sporting Portugal totals 6 points and continues their excellent start to the European campaign. The Lisbon side confirms their ability to make a difference in the box, even when dominated by the opposition. For Lens, this defeat leaves regrets. The Sang et Or showed good offensive qualities, especially in the first half, but their inefficiency and defensive errors weighed heavily against such an opportunistic opponent.

Racing had regained confidence after their victory against Olympique Lyonnais (2-1) and hoped to continue their positive streak. The defeat against Sporting reminds that the Champions League demands a higher level of efficiency than displayed on Tuesday night. With 3 points after 2 matchdays, Lens still retains all chances in this group stage. Yannick Cahuzac’s players will have to quickly regroup as they travel to Club Bruges on Wednesday, October 21, before hosting Como on November 4 at Bollaert.

The Lens crowd will therefore have to wait to celebrate a first home win in this new Champions League campaign. Against Sporting, their team had the chances to achieve it, but the Portuguese had the last word.