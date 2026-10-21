Champions League: Lille falls to Galatasaray (2-4) despite Soriba Diaoune's brace and still has no points

LOSC experienced another nightmare evening in the Champions League. Facing Galatasaray this Wednesday night at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium, the Lille side lost 4-2 despite taking the lead thanks to a brace from young Soriba Diaoune. With three defeats in three matchdays, Davide Ancelotti’s men remain stuck at zero points and see their qualification chances seriously compromised. Lille has already conceded ten goals in just three European matches.

A catastrophic start, then the emergence of Soriba Diaoune

The match began in the worst possible way for Lille. After only two minutes of play, Yunus Akgün took advantage of a poor headed clearance by Alexsandro to open the scoring for Galatasaray (0-1, 2nd minute). The Brazilian defender quickly redeemed himself by launching Soriba Diaoune into space.

At 19 years old, the young Lille forward showed remarkable composure. He beat goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır before finishing with his left foot into an empty net (1-1, 7th minute). In his first Champions League start, Diaoune became, at 19 years and 68 days, the youngest goalscorer in LOSC’s history in the competition.

Lille regained confidence and increased their offensive efforts. In the 39th minute, after a shot from Dilane Bakwa was saved by Çakır, Hákon Haraldsson served Diaoune inside the box. The young Frenchman curled a superb right-footed shot to give the Dogues the lead (2-1). The Pierre-Mauroy stadium erupted in joy.

Lille leads 2-1, but Galatasaray equalizes just before halftime

Just as Lille seemed to have taken control of the match, the Turks struck again. In the 44th minute, Roland Sallai delivered a cross into the Lille box. Aleksey Batrakov, left unmarked by the defense, headed powerfully to level the score (2-2).

This second goal conceded just before halftime hurt the Northern side deeply. Despite their offensive efficiency and Diaoune’s two goals, Davide Ancelotti’s players returned to the locker room without any advantage.

A catastrophic second half: Galatasaray scores two more goals

The second half quickly turned disastrous for Lille. In the 52nd minute, from a Turkish corner, Lucas Torreira headed the ball near Lille’s goal. Berke Özer, caught in the action, failed to prevent the ball from crossing the line. The goal was recorded as an own goal and Galatasaray regained the lead (2-3), while the Dogues hoped to finally secure their first European win of the season.

Nine minutes later, the Istanbul club dealt the fatal blow. On a counterattack led by Barış Alper Yılmaz, Victor Osimhen was served inside the box and beat Özer (2-4, 61st minute). The former LOSC striker scored against his former club and definitively widened the gap.

Davide Ancelotti tried to react by making several substitutions. Olivier Giroud, Maurits Kjærgaard, and Tanguy Nianzou notably came on, followed by Gaëtan Perrin and Başar Önal. But Lille could not reduce the deficit. Galatasaray maintained their lead until the final whistle and secured their first three points.

Three defeats, ten goals conceded: LOSC’s disastrous record

This new defeat confirms Lille’s very poor European start. After their loss against Real Betis (2-3), marked by Ethan Mbappé’s sending off, then their heavy defeat at Arsenal (3-0), the Dogues have recorded a third consecutive failure.

The record is particularly harsh: zero points out of nine possible, four goals scored and ten conceded. After occupying 23rd place after the first matchday, Lille has plummeted to the depths of the league phase standings, which includes 36 teams.

The situation is all the more frustrating as Lille led against Betis and then Galatasaray, without managing to keep their advantage. Against the Turks, Diaoune’s two goals were wiped out by four opposing goals and further defensive errors.

A crucial trip to Bodø/Glimt now

With five matches still to play, Lille can mathematically still qualify for the knockout stage. But the Northern side now has little margin and will need to quickly gather points to hope to secure one of the top 24 spots in the standings.

The next European fixture is set for November 3, with an away trip to Norway to face Bodø/Glimt. The schedule will remain particularly tough as Lille will then host Bayern Munich on November 25, before traveling to Stuttgart on December 9. This will be followed by hosting Slovan Bratislava on January 19, 2027, and a final away trip to Rome on January 27.

LOSC knew, however, since the Champions League draw, that their European schedule would be particularly challenging. With Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and AS Rome among their opponents, the Northern club had to make the most of their home matches to earn points.

Davide Ancelotti under pressure after another disappointment

For Davide Ancelotti, the pressure is mounting after this third defeat. Before the match, the Italian coach had tried to downplay his team’s first two losses by stating: “But there are still 18 points.” He also reminded: “Last year, nine points were needed to qualify, two years ago, ten.”

After the failure against Galatasaray, only 15 points remain to be taken. Lille will probably have to collect a large part of them to hope to finish among the top 24 and play the playoffs.

Despite the emergence of Soriba Diaoune, author of a historic brace at only 19 years old, LOSC ends this third matchday without any points. With a defense that has already conceded 10 goals and five matches still to play, Lille now has little time left to save their European campaign.