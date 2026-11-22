A major scare in Colombia. Leandro Paredes, former Paris Saint-Germain player and 2022 World Cup champion with Argentina, lost consciousness during a televised interview, minutes after Boca Juniors’ victory over Atlético Mineiro (2-0) in the Copa Sudamericana final. The 32-year-old midfielder suddenly collapsed in front of the cameras, prompting immediate intervention from those present. He was transported to the hospital for examinations and later provided reassuring updates.

Leandro Paredes suddenly collapses in front of cameras

The incident took place at the Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia. As Boca Juniors had just won the Copa Sudamericana, Leandro Paredes was answering questions from journalist Marcelo Benedetto for the DSports channel.

Visibly affected by the match and celebrations, the Argentine international expressed his happiness at winning another trophy with his youth club.

« There are few words to express what I am feeling. I am happy and grateful. Now, we must enjoy and give thanks for everything we have experienced… », he said.

A few seconds later, the midfielder suddenly stopped his response, looked to the side, and lost consciousness. He fell backward in front of the journalist, who tried to hold him but was unable to prevent the fall.

The interview was immediately halted. Several people rushed to assist him while he lay on the ground.

A fainting episode after a match played in stifling heat

Leandro Paredes’ fainting occurred after a physically demanding final.

In Barranquilla, players competed under difficult climatic conditions, with temperatures near 30°C, humidity around 80%, and a heat index approaching 39°C.

The Boca Juniors captain had already shown signs of exhaustion during the match. At the end of the first half, he experienced dizziness and significant fatigue.

Despite temporary improvement at halftime, his condition did not allow him to continue normally. At the 58th minute, he requested to be substituted and was replaced by Tomás Belmonte.

Once on the bench, teammates Adam Bareiro and Rodrigo Battaglia tried to cool him by fanning him with their jerseys. Ice was also applied to his neck.

His coach confirms dizziness from the first half

After the match, Boca Juniors coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena spoke about the difficulties faced by his captain: « I saw him as he was going to the locker room. At the end of the first half, he felt weak and dizzy. At halftime, he was a bit better, but ten minutes after the restart, it was clear he had trouble moving laterally. He was very honest and asked to come off. »

The Argentine coach specified that he only learned later about his player’s second fainting episode during the televised interview.

After fainting, Leandro Paredes quickly regained consciousness. He was able to stand up and return to the locker room on his own.

As a precaution, the player was then transported by ambulance to a clinic in Barranquilla for medical examinations.

Boca Juniors’ departure to Argentina was delayed during his care.

A few hours later, Paredes posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, accompanied by a message to reassure his supporters: « All is well, go Boca, today and always. Thanks to everyone for your messages, it was just dizziness after spinning so much. »

The news quickly became reassuring. The player was allowed to leave the medical facility without staying overnight.

He then rejoined his teammates at the hotel, where the title celebrations continued.

On social media, Boca Juniors also posted a video of his return, with a humorous message stating that their captain just felt dizzy and that everything was fine.

Boca Juniors wins its first international title in 18 years

Leandro Paredes’ fainting occurred at the end of a historic evening for Boca Juniors.

The Argentine club defeated Atlético Mineiro 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana final, ending an 18-year wait without an international title.

This victory marks Boca Juniors’ third Copa Sudamericana, after their previous wins in 2004 and 2005.

For Paredes, who returned to his youth club after playing for Roma, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain, this trophy represents a personal achievement.

The Argentine international, also sanctioned by FIFA after incidents in the 2026 World Cup final, had explained before his fainting the importance of this victory : « It is absolute happiness. I have fulfilled a dream. Since the day I had to leave, I dreamed of this. »

An evening marked by a historic triumph but also by particularly worrying images, before the Boca Juniors captain was finally able to reassure everyone about his health.