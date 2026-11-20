The draw for the Nations League quarterfinals, held this Friday in Nyon, Switzerland, has set up a huge clash for the French team. Zinédine Zidane’s Blues will face Spain, the reigning world champions, in a two-legged tie scheduled for March 2027. This matchup promises a lot, as the French are coming off three consecutive defeats against La Roja, who eliminated them at Euro 2024, Nations League 2025, and the 2026 World Cup.

France will play the first leg in Spain before hosting the Spaniards for the return leg. This advantage was earned thanks to their first-place finish in the group stage, allowing the Tricolors to play their qualification in front of their home crowd.

Three consecutive defeats: the Blues have scores to settle

The last encounters between the two teams have all gone in Spain’s favor. In July 2024, the Spaniards eliminated France in the Euro semi-final (2-1), notably thanks to a goal by Lamine Yamal. In June 2025, La Roja again dominated the Blues in a crazy Nations League semi-final (5-4).

More recently, during the 2026 World Cup, Spain once again eliminated France in the semi-final, this time with a 2-0 scoreline, before winning the world title against Argentina. After this new disappointment, Kylian Mbappé acknowledged his team’s shortcomings, stating: « We didn’t play the match we wanted to play. »

The last French victory against Spain dates back to October 2021. The Blues had then won 2-1 in the Nations League final in Milan, with goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé.

Zidane versus Lamine Yamal and the world champions

For Zinédine Zidane, appointed coach of the Blues after the 2026 World Cup, this confrontation will be his first major knockout stage challenge. His team secured qualification by defeating Turkey (2-1) on the last matchday, finishing top of Group A1 with 13 points, ahead of Belgium and Italy.

Spain, meanwhile, finished second in Group A3 behind England. La Roja had won their first five matches before losing at home to the English (2-3), ending a 43-match unbeaten run.

Luis de la Fuente can notably count on Lamine Yamal, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in five Nations League matches this season. The Blues also have significant offensive assets, including Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, and Rayan Cherki. Olise notably finished the group stage with five goals and two assists.

Two matches in March 2027, a place in the final four at stake

The quarterfinals will be played over two legs between March 25 and 30, 2027. France will therefore first travel to Spain before trying to secure qualification at home.

The draw also determined the other three matchups: Norway will face England, the Netherlands will challenge Portugal, and Belgium will be up against Germany.

The semi-final bracket is also known. The winner of France-Spain will meet the winner of Netherlands-Portugal, while the other semi-final will pit the winners of Belgium-Germany and Norway-England.

The final phase of this edition of the Nations League will take place from June 9 to 13, 2027. Portugal, winner of the 2025 edition, will defend its title.