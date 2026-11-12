France Team: Intense Clash Between Mbappé and Zidane? The Blues' Captain Allegedly Wanted to Leave the Camp

Relations between Kylian Mbappé and Zinédine Zidane are reportedly particularly tense. The captain of the France team is said to have had a serious disagreement with his coach regarding his participation in the Blues’ camp. The Real Madrid forward allegedly wished to rest physically and return quickly to Spain, a request Zidane reportedly categorically refused in the absence of a medically confirmed injury.

This controversy arises as Mbappé is out for the France team’s trip to Italy this Thursday evening in the Nations League. On Wednesday, Zinédine Zidane confirmed that his captain was suffering from a hamstring discomfort and that no risk would be taken with his health.

Mbappé Wanted to Return to Madrid, Zidane Refused

A heated altercation reportedly occurred between the two men during the November camp. Mbappé is said to have arrived at Clairefontaine intending to preserve his physical condition and quickly return to Madrid, rather than participate in the entire training camp.

Zinédine Zidane then reportedly reminded his captain that no player could unilaterally decide to leave the squad without medical justification. The coach demanded that he stay with the group and participate in matches if declared fit.

A Relationship That Has Deteriorated with Several Tensions in the Locker Room

According to these rumors, Kylian Mbappé reportedly took the firmness of his new coach very badly. The player is said to have considered that his status as captain and his importance in the France team justified some flexibility in managing his schedule.

The disagreement reportedly worsened a relationship already weakened by disagreements with other group members.

These accusations contrast with Zidane’s public statements, who assured on Wednesday that Mbappé remains involved in the France team’s life despite his absence.

Zidane Responds: “He Stays with Us and Wants to Play Sunday”

On Wednesday evening, at a press conference in Milan, Zinédine Zidane made remarks that calm the controversy. The coach stated: “I find him well. In fact, the proof is, he stays with us and wants to play Sunday.”

He also acknowledged the player’s frustration at missing the match against Italy: “He would have liked to play tomorrow. He is not happy.” Zidane justified his choice by the need to protect his forward, who suffered a muscle pain: “He had a slight pain and we are not going to take any risks.”

These statements confirm two points: Mbappé will not play against Italy and he remains with the French group hoping to participate in the match against Turkey. However, they neither confirm nor exclude the existence of a private disagreement between the two men.

A Captain Already Weakened by Injuries

Kylian Mbappé’s medical context is particularly important. As we explained Wednesday in our article dedicated to his absence against Italy and the arrival of Senny Mayulu as reinforcement⁠, the Real Madrid forward missed collective training due to hamstring discomfort.

Mbappé had already been forced to leave the field prematurely during the trip to Turkey on September 25, after scoring the winning goal for France (1-0). Injured in his left knee, he then missed the next three national team matches.

His return had been carefully prepared. On November 6, during the announcement of his squad to face Italy and Turkey⁠, Zinédine Zidane recalled his captain, intending to use him in his preferred position as center forward.

Italy-France: Mbappé Absent, Zidane Hopes to Have Him Back Sunday

The French captain’s absence is now official. To compensate for this absence, Zinédine Zidane called up young Parisian Senny Mayulu, who is discovering the France A team. The coach also has to deal with the absences of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcus Thuram, and Pierre Kalulu.

The Blues face Italy this Thursday at 8:45 PM at San Siro in a decisive match for qualification to the Nations League quarter-finals. First in their group with 10 points, the French have a three-point lead over their opponents and can secure qualification with a draw.

Kylian Mbappé remains with the squad awaiting the evolution of his muscle discomfort. His participation in the last group stage match, Sunday in Bordeaux against Turkey, will depend on his physical condition.