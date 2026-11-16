FIFA Presidency: Philippe Diallo challenges Gianni Infantino with the unanimous support of UEFA

A dramatic turn of events has occurred in the world of football. Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF ), agreed on Monday to run for FIFA president against Gianni Infantino. His candidacy was announced by UEFA, which unanimously supports him. The 63-year-old Frenchman will attempt to unseat the Italian-Swiss leader, who has held the position since 2016, in the election to be held on March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco. His candidacy still needs to be ratified on Tuesday by the FFF's executive committee.

UEFA chooses Philippe Diallo to oust Infantino

The decision was made this Monday at a meeting chaired by Aleksander Čeferin, president of UEFA. The national federations represented on the executive committee of the European body and on the FIFA Council invited Philippe Diallo to run for the presidency of world football. All expressed their support for the French leader, who accepted the proposal.

In its statement, UEFA explains that it wants to address "serious concerns regarding the direction taken by FIFA . " European federations are calling in particular for more transparent governance, better cooperation with continental confederations, and a policy more focused on the development of football.

The European body also affirms its "full confidence in Philippe Diallo" to lead this policy. The French candidacy must be officially validated this Tuesday, before the application deadline of Wednesday at midnight.

The break between Philippe Diallo and Gianni Infantino

Philippe Diallo's candidacy represents a complete turnaround. Last June, the FFF president was still supporting Gianni Infantino . But relations between the two leaders deteriorated significantly during the summer, particularly after the presentation of a controversial plan for FIFA's commercial transformation.

Gianni Infantino was considering the creation of a company called FIFA Forward Enterprise, intended to attract private investors to a structure holding commercial rights related to major international competitions, including the World Cup. This initiative provoked strong opposition from several federations and UEFA.

The project was ultimately abandoned, but the political break was complete. On September 10, Philippe Diallo announced that the French Football Federation was withdrawing its support for Gianni Infantino's re-election. The French leader denounced a breach of trust and accused the FIFA president of undermining the unity of world football.

Arsène Wenger and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi had been considered.

Before choosing Philippe Diallo, UEFA had considered several potential challengers to Gianni Infantino. The name of Arsène Wenger, former Arsenal manager and current FIFA director of global football development, had notably been mentioned. The French coach ultimately withdrew from the race.

The president of Paris Saint-Germain , Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, and Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF, were also approached, but did not respond. The choice therefore fell on Philippe Diallo, an experienced executive in French and European football.

The president of the French Football Federation (FFF) is not the only one who wants to challenge Gianni Infantino. Kozo Tashima, the former president of the Japanese Football Association, and Ramon Vega, the former Tottenham defender from Switzerland , have also expressed their intention to run in the election.

Gianni Infantino retains powerful support.

Despite European protests and accusations that are weakening his presidency , Gianni Infantino remains firmly entrenched at the head of world football. Elected in 2016 after the fall of Sepp Blatter , he is seeking a fourth term and retains the support of several confederations.

The Confederation of African Football, the South American Football Confederation, and the Asian Football Confederation are among the key supporters of the incumbent president. Philippe Diallo will need to convince federations beyond Europe to have any hope of winning the election.

FIFA has 211 member associations, each with one vote in the presidential election. To be officially admissible, a candidacy must, among other things, obtain the support of at least five national associations.

Who is Philippe Diallo, the Frenchman who wants to lead FIFA?

Born in Saint-Nazaire, Philippe Diallo has extensive experience in football governing bodies. Before taking the helm of the FFF, he notably led the organization representing French professional clubs and served on the board of directors of the Professional Football League.

He assumed the interim presidency of the French Football Federation in January 2023, following Noël Le Graët's stepping down, before being elected in June of the same year. He was then re-elected in December 2024 for a four-year term.

A member of the UEFA Executive Committee since 2023, Philippe Diallo is also familiar with international football structures. His candidacy for FIFA marks a new stage in his opposition to Gianni Infantino, following the official withdrawal of support from the French Football Federation in September.

The FFF's executive committee must now meet this Tuesday to ratify his candidacy. The FIFA presidential election will take place on March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco.