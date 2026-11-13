Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué experienced a particularly painful evening this Thursday during France’s defeat against Italy (3-1) at San Siro. Victim of an elbow from Davide Frattesi in the second half, the young French international saw one of his incisors shift impressively. Images of his loosened tooth are widely circulating on social media.

An Elbow to the Face and an Almost Torn-Out Tooth

The incident occurred in the 69th minute. In a duel with Davide Frattesi, Désiré Doué received an elbow to the face. The French forward collapsed on the pitch and immediately brought his hands to his mouth, visibly hurt. The impact was strong enough to displace one of his incisors.

As he got up, the PSG player showed an impressive injury: his tooth was loosened and appeared about to fall out. Close-up images of his mouth sparked many reactions online, where screenshots and videos of the impact were widely shared.

Referee Istvan Kovacs issued a yellow card to Davide Frattesi. The Italian midfielder also checked on the French player after the collision. There is no evidence to suggest the action was intentional.

Désiré Doué Tries to Continue Before Leaving the Field

Despite the pain, Désiré Doué resumed play. However, the 21-year-old forward could not finish the match. Eight minutes after the impact, in the 77th minute, he finally left the pitch and was replaced by his PSG teammate Senny Mayulu, who made his debut with the France A team.

The images released after the incident clearly show the state of his incisor. The tooth appears to have been significantly displaced following the contact. At this stage, no dental extraction or fracture has been medically confirmed.

Zinédine Zidane Reassures on His Forward’s Condition

Asked after the match about Désiré Doué’s health, Zinédine Zidane confirmed his player’s injury. Speaking to TF1, the French coach stated: “Désiré Doué lost a tooth, or at least it moved.” He added: “We will take care of him.”

The player is to receive medical care to determine the exact consequences of the impact. The possibility of repositioning the incisor and any effects on his participation in the next match for Les Bleus remain to be clarified.

An Injury That Goes Viral After Zidane’s First Defeat

The incident quickly became one of the most commented images of the match. On social media, screenshots showing Désiré Doué’s displaced incisor are widely shared. The Parisian forward’s injury draws particular attention due to its unusual nature and the impressive displacement of his tooth.

France must now prepare for its final Nations League fixture, Sunday against Turkey in Bordeaux. A victory would qualify them for the quarterfinals. Désiré Doué’s availability will depend on the evolution of his dental injury and the medical staff’s conclusions.