Carlo Molinari, former president of FC Metz, has died at the age of 93, leaving behind a legacy marked by numerous successes, including two French Cups and a memorable run against FC Barcelona. The club pays tribute to the man who led Metz for over three decades, shaping its identity and its future.

FC Metz announced on Wednesday the death of Carlo Molinari, its iconic former president, who led the Lorraine club for over three decades. Under his leadership, Les Grenats (The Maroons) won several national trophies, experienced memorable European nights, and finished as runners-up in the French league in 1998. In a lengthy tribute, the club honored the man who profoundly shaped its history.

Over 30 years at the helm of FC Metz

Carlo Molinari will remain one of the most important figures in the history of football in Metz. Having become president of FC Metz in 1967, he oversaw the club's development for several decades, until his departure from the executive presidency in 2009.

Under his leadership, Metz won two French Cups , in 1984 and 1988. The club also won two League Cups, in 1986 and 1996, the first in the old format of the competition.

One of FC Metz's greatest European achievements remains their victory against FC Barcelona on October 3, 1984, at the Camp Nou. Having lost 4-2 in the first leg at home, Metz pulled off a remarkable feat by winning 4-1 in Catalonia, with Tony Kurbos scoring a hat-trick, to qualify for the Cup Winners' Cup.

The 1997-1998 season also marked a significant moment in the club's history. Led by players such as Robert Pirès, Sylvain Kastendeuch, and Rigobert Song, FC Metz finished second in the French championship, tied on points with RC Lens , who were crowned champions thanks to a superior goal difference.

FC Metz pays a moving tribute to Carlo Molinari

In a statement released this Wednesday, FC Metz expressed its sadness and recounted the great achievements of its former leader. President Bernard Serin, the players, coaches, and all club employees joined in this tribute.

Here is the full reaction from FC Metz:

"It is with immense sadness that we learned this Wednesday of the passing of Carlo Molinari. For more than three decades as president of FC Metz, Carlo Molinari was the architect of one of the most remarkable periods in the club's history. Two French Cups (1984 and 1988), two League Cups (1986 and 1996), a legendary European campaign against FC Barcelona and a runner-up finish in the French league in 1998: his tenure was marked by successes and unforgettable emotions." A visionary and builder, he firmly established FC Metz within the French football landscape and shaped part of the club's identity. President Bernard Serin, the management, players, coaches, club alumni, and all FC Metz employees extend their deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Thank you, President Molinari, for your commitment, your loyalty, your humanity, and everything you brought to FC Metz. Your story will forever be linked to that of the Grenats.

Born on February 28, 1933 in Villerupt, Meurthe-et-Moselle , Carlo Molinari died at the age of 93. Before becoming one of the best-known figures in French football, he distinguished himself in motocross, notably winning three French championship titles in the 1950s.

He took over as president of FC Metz in 1967, at only 34 years old. After a first term until 1978, he returned to his position in 1983, before handing over the presidency to Bernard Serin in 2009. He then remained attached to the club as vice-president and honorary president.

His name also remains associated with the training of several generations of footballers. Robert Pirès, in particular, made his professional debut in Metz before becoming a world champion with the French national team in 1998. More recently, on October 6, the former international organized his testimonial match at the Stade Saint-Symphorien, reuniting with the Metz fans who had seen him begin his career.

With the passing of Carlo Molinari, FC Metz loses a leader who dedicated 34 seasons to his presidency and accompanied some of the finest pages of its history.