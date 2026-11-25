Three weeks after their historic humiliation against Como (1-9), RC Lens suffered another defeat in the Champions League this Tuesday at RB Leipzig’s home ground (3-1), during the fifth matchday of the group stage. Trailing 2-0 after only nine minutes of play, the Sang et Or reacted in the second half but failed to equalize. With only three points from five matches, the Artois club sees its chances of qualifying for the playoffs significantly diminish.

Two goals conceded in nine minutes: Lens slips back

For his first Champions League match as head coach of RC Lens, Didier Digard experienced a particularly difficult start at the Red Bull Arena.

As early as the 6th minute, David Raum opened the scoring from a free kick deflected by Jean-Clair Todibo, catching Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser off guard. Three minutes later, Antonio Nusa capitalized on a poor clearance by Samson Baidoo to double the lead.

Down 2-0 after only nine minutes, the Lens players struggled to respond to the German side’s pressing. At halftime, Leipzig held 65% possession and had eleven attempts, compared to only two for Racing.

The scenario raised fears of another rout, following the historic 9-1 defeat against Como on November 4 at Bollaert.

Udol revives Lens, Nusa buries last hopes

After the break, the Sang et Or showed a completely different face. More enterprising, Didier Digard’s players increased their offensive efforts before reducing the deficit in the 58th minute.

Initiating the move, Florian Thauvin launched Saud Abdulhamid down the right flank. The latter delivered a cut-back cross to Matthieu Udol, who beat the German goalkeeper with a right-footed shot (2-1).

The Lens players then had several chances to equalize, notably through Junior Kadile and Mezian Mesloub, but failed to find the net.

While Racing pushed to snatch a draw, Leipzig definitively ended the suspense in injury time. Served by Christopher Nkunku on a counterattack, Antonio Nusa scored his second personal goal of the evening in the 90+4th minute, making it 3-1.

Didier Digard admits immense frustration

Called to the rescue after Yannick Cahuzac’s dismissal, Didier Digard did not hide his disappointment after the match.

« We had the means to come back, we gave everything to get back in the second half, » said the Lens coach to Canal+ Foot.

Despite this new defeat, the coach refuses to give up on the competition: « Whatever happens, we will give our all in this competition. Because it is the result of a lot of effort. »

33rd out of 36, Lens nears elimination

RC Lens’s European record is now particularly worrying. After their opening win against Slavia Prague (3-2), the northern club has suffered four consecutive defeats: against Sporting Portugal (0-2), Club Brugge (0-3), Como (1-9), and Leipzig (1-3).

With 19 goals conceded in five matches, a goal difference of -14, and only three points, Lens currently ranks 33rd out of the 36 teams involved.

As a reminder, the top eight teams in the standings qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams ranked 9th to 24th compete in the playoffs. The bottom twelve are eliminated.

Meanwhile, Leipzig temporarily rises to 21st place.

Manchester City and Liverpool still await the Sang et Or

Lens’s schedule leaves little room for optimism. Racing will host the Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt on December 9, before welcoming Manchester City on January 20, 2027, and traveling to Liverpool’s Anfield on January 27.

Lens is not yet mathematically eliminated but must absolutely return to winning ways to keep a chance of continuing their European adventure.

Meanwhile, Didier Digard’s men will return to Ligue 1 on Saturday, November 28, at 5:15 p.m., facing Angers. Racing is currently on a five-match winless streak across all competitions.