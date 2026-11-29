Paris Saint-Germain continues its forward march. This Saturday, at Parc des Princes, Luis Enrique’s men defeated FC Lorient (2-0) during the 12th matchday of Ligue 1. Thanks to goals from Senny Mayulu and Ousmane Dembélé, the reigning double European champions strengthen their top position in the standings and now hold a six-point lead over their closest rival, Paris FC.

Senny Mayulu breaks the deadlock

Three days after being held to a draw by AS Roma in the Champions League (2-2), PSG found the path to victory again. Luis Enrique made six changes to his starting eleven, notably with the return of Ousmane Dembélé as a starter.

Dominant from the first minutes, the Parisians multiplied their attacks before opening the scoring in the 32nd minute. Served by Dro Fernández, Senny Mayulu deceived Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo with a curling left-footed shot into the opposite top corner.

The young Parisian confirms his excellent form, while the capital club still has to cope with the absences of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué, seriously injured during the victory at Nice.

Ousmane Dembélé seals the Parisian victory

PSG continued its dominance after the break. In the 67th minute, Mika Godts served Ousmane Dembélé, who doubled the lead with a left-footed shot.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or, recently returned from injury, had a significant impact on the match, with nine attempts, including five on target.

In total, the Parisians recorded 26 shots, 12 on target, compared to only six attempts for Lorient.

Lorient misses a penalty and hits the posts

Despite their clear dominance, Luis Enrique’s players had some scares at the end of the match.

Noah Mbamba troubled Matvey Safonov in the 83rd minute. Two minutes later, Ibrahima Baldé missed a penalty awarded after a foul by Quentin Ndjantou. Dembo Sylla then hit the Parisian posts in the 86th minute.

The Merlus thus missed several chances to reduce the gap in the final minutes.

“We deserved to win the match”, declared Luis Enrique after the game.

9 consecutive wins and six points ahead of Paris FC

After a start to the championship marked by three matches without a win, Paris Saint-Germain has now won its last nine Ligue 1 games.

With 29 points in 12 matchdays, the capital club holds a six-point lead over Paris FC, second in the championship.