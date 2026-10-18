Ligue 1: Monaco Falls at Lorient, PSG Regains Lead, Paris FC Takes 2nd Place

The 7th matchday of Ligue 1 completely reshaped the top of the standings this Sunday, October 18. Defeated on Lorient’s pitch (1-0), AS Monaco lost its leadership position to Paris Saint-Germain, who won Saturday at Strasbourg (3-1). Meanwhile, Paris FC pulled off a great feat by beating Rennes (4-3) in a spectacular match. Result: the top 2 spots in the league are now held by the two capital clubs, ahead of the last match of the day between Lyon and Nice.

Monaco Falls at Lorient and Loses First Place

AS Monaco experienced a particularly difficult Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir. Undefeated since the start of the championship, the Monegasques suffered their first defeat of the season against Lorient (1-0), while a victory would have allowed them to keep the top spot in Ligue 1.

The Monegasque players were unable to break through against a determined Lorient team. After a goalless first half, the match turned at the 61st minute. From a penalty earned by the Merlus, Cadiou deceived the Monegasque goalkeeper and scored the only goal of the match.

Monaco never managed to equalize. This defeat was very costly for the Principality club, which had already dropped 2 points against Toulouse (2-2) in the previous matchday. With 14 points, the Monegasques fell to 4th place in the standings, behind PSG, Paris FC, and Lille.

PSG Regains Command Thanks to Victory at Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain fully capitalized on Monaco’s slip to reclaim first place. On Saturday, Luis Enrique’s men turned the game around against Strasbourg by scoring 3 goals in just 16 minutes, ultimately winning 3-1 after trailing earlier.

Giovanni Reyna opened the scoring for Strasbourg as early as the 17th minute. PSG had to wait until the 77th minute to equalize thanks to Illia Zabarnyi, perfectly assisted by Ousmane Dembélé. The French international then gave the Parisians the lead at the 85th minute, before Désiré Doué sealed the victory in stoppage time (90+3).

This win allowed PSG to catch up with Monaco on Saturday night. Monaco’s defeat on Sunday then handed the French champions the top spot in the standings.

With 14 points after 7 matches, PSG has 4 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss. Their goal difference of +5 and 14 goals scored put them ahead of Lille, also at +5 but with only 10 goals scored. Paris FC is positioned between the two teams.

Paris FC Beats Rennes 4-3 and Takes 2nd Place

This is the other big surprise of the day. At Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris FC won a completely crazy match against Stade Rennais (4-3). A spectacular victory that allows Liam Rosenior’s men to join PSG, Lille, and Monaco at 14 points.

Maxime Lopez opened the scoring as early as the 14th minute, before Estéban Lepaul equalized on a penalty at the 29th. Just before halftime, Lopez gave Paris FC the lead again by scoring his second goal of the match (45+4).

The second half offered an even more spectacular scenario. Lepaul equalized again on a penalty at the 74th minute. Two minutes later, Lassine Sinayoko restored Paris FC’s lead with a superb acrobatic overhead kick. But Rennes refused to give up, and Lepaul converted a third penalty at the 88th minute, completing a hat-trick.

As the two teams seemed headed for a draw, Sinayoko emerged in stoppage time to score the winning goal. Paris FC won 4-3 in a match marked by 7 goals and 5 penalties awarded.

After suffering their first defeat of the season at Lorient in the previous matchday, Paris FC immediately returned to winning ways. The capital club now totals 4 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss. They temporarily occupy 2nd place in the championship, just behind PSG.

Marseille Crushes Angers, Auxerre Deepens Le Havre’s Woes

Olympique de Marseille also struck hard Sunday afternoon. The Marseillais won convincingly on Angers’ pitch (5-2), marking their third victory of the season. This success allows them to climb the standings and total 9 points after 7 matches.

In the other multiplex match, Auxerre defeated Le Havre at home (3-1). Auxerre secured their third win of the season and earned 3 valuable points, while Le Havre, still winless, remain last in the league.

On Saturday, Lille was held to a draw at home by Brest (1-1), while Lens secured an important victory at Troyes (3-1). On Friday, Toulouse dominated Le Mans (3-0).

Four Teams at 14 Points: Paris Holds Top Two Spots

After the 5:15 PM matches, PSG, Paris FC, Lille, and Monaco all have 14 points after 7 matchdays. The Parisians occupy the top two spots, ahead of Lille and Monaco. The Principality club, leader before this matchday, now finds itself just off the podium.

This situation remains temporary as Lyon, with 11 points before their match against Nice this Sunday evening, can also join the top 4 teams with a victory. Thanks to their favorable goal difference, OL could even take first place.

The next matchday will feature several important fixtures. Paris FC will travel to Lens on Saturday, October 24, before a clash between Monaco and Lille on Sunday, October 25. PSG will host Lyon the same evening in a match that could once again shake up the top of the standings.