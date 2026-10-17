Ligue 1: Down at Strasbourg, PSG turns it around in 16 minutes to draw level with Monaco (3-1)

Paris Saint-Germain made a spectacular comeback this Saturday on Strasbourg’s pitch during the 7th matchday of Ligue 1. Trailing from the 17th minute, the Parisians scored 3 goals late in the game thanks to Illia Zabarnyi, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué. This victory (3-1) allowed Luis Enrique’s men to temporarily catch up with Monaco at the top of the championship.

Strasbourg surprises a heavily changed PSG

A few days after their resounding victory against Manchester City in the Champions League (4-2)⁠, PSG returned to Ligue 1 with a tricky away game at the Meinau stadium.

The Strasbourg players quickly took advantage of Paris’s difficulties. In the 17th minute, Giovanni Reyna opened the scoring and gave Racing the lead. PSG found themselves trailing 1-0 and struggled to impose their game against enterprising Alsatians.

Strasbourg continued to put pressure on the Parisian defense. In the 33rd minute, Baldé faced Matvey Safonov, but his attempt went wide of the post. At halftime, the Alsatians maintained their advantage.

Dembélé misses a penalty, then turns the game around

After the break, PSG continued to face difficulties. Safonov had to make a decisive intervention to prevent Strasbourg from doubling their lead. Luis Enrique then decided to change his team and bring on several starters to reverse the course of the match.

Ousmane Dembélé first experienced a huge disappointment. Tasked with taking a penalty awarded to the Parisians, the French forward missed the target. Paris missed an ideal opportunity to get back into the game.

But Dembélé recovered a few minutes later. In the 77th minute, he delivered a precise cross to the far post. Illia Zabarnyi appeared and volleyed the ball to equalize. PSG leveled at 1-1 and completely revived the match.

In the 85th minute, Dembélé struck again. This time, the French international finished a Parisian move with a powerful left-footed shot. Paris took the lead for the first time that evening: 2-1.

Désiré Doué finishes off Strasbourg in stoppage time

Strasbourg tried to react in the final minutes, but the Parisians continued their attacks. PSG had to finish the match with ten men after Nuno Mendes left due to physical issues, while Luis Enrique had no substitutions left.

This did not prevent Désiré Doué from delivering the final blow. In the 90+3rd minute, the young French international scored PSG’s third goal and definitively sealed the victory.

In just 16 minutes, between Zabarnyi’s equalizer and Doué’s goal, the French champions completely turned around a match that seemed to be slipping away.

PSG joins Monaco and continues its winning streak

With this win, Paris Saint-Germain secured a fourth consecutive victory in Ligue 1. The Parisians, who were three points behind Monaco before this matchday, have temporarily caught up with the Principality club.

This comeback also highlighted Ousmane Dembélé’s importance in Luis Enrique’s setup. Coming on during the match, the French forward provided an assist and scored the winning goal despite his missed penalty.

PSG thus continued its momentum after its European success against Manchester City. The Parisian club must now prepare for its next Champions League fixture, with concerns about Nuno Mendes’s physical condition.