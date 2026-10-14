Paris Saint-Germain made a strong statement this Wednesday evening by winning at Manchester City’s home ground (4-2), during the 2nd matchday of the Champions League group stage. Impressive in control, speed, and efficiency, Luis Enrique’s men delivered an exceptional first half, scoring three goals in just 32 minutes. Despite the English side’s resurgence in the second half and a brace from Erling Haaland, the Parisians confirmed their superiority by inflicting a heavy defeat on one of Europe’s most feared teams.

An exceptional start: City swept away in 15 minutes

The anticipated clash between the two European giants quickly turned into a Parisian showcase. As early as the 13th minute, Désiré Doué opened the scoring with a precise shot at the near post, following a perfectly constructed team move. Gianluigi Donnarumma, facing his former teammates in the Manchester City jersey, could do nothing.

Barely two minutes later, Ousmane Dembélé doubled the lead. After initiating the move from the right side, the French Ballon d’Or headed in a cross from Désiré Doué to make it 2-0. Two goals in less than two minutes, and a Manchester defense completely overwhelmed by Paris’s speed of execution.

Manchester City, despite a perfect start to the Premier League season, failed to respond. Luis Enrique’s players quickly regained possession, multiplied combinations, and imposed their rhythm on an English side unable to stop Parisian attacks.

Vitinha makes it 3-0: Etihad Stadium in shock

In the 32nd minute, PSG extended the lead thanks to Vitinha, following another remarkable team move. After Achraf Hakimi’s header was repelled by the post, the Parisians continued their attack. From a cross by Maghnes Akliouche, Warren Zaïre-Emery smartly passed the ball to Vitinha, who finished with an unstoppable shot.

With three goals scored in half an hour, Paris completely dominated Manchester City. Enzo Maresca, the English coach, watched helplessly as his team collapsed, while Pep Guardiola, present in the stands for his return to the Etihad Stadium, also witnessed the spectacle of a Manchester side rarely dominated on its own turf.

At halftime, the 3-0 score reflected the superiority of the Parisians. Luis Enrique’s players especially succeeded in disrupting an opponent known for its offensive power and ball retention ability.

Haaland tries to revive Manchester City, but Akliouche extinguishes English hopes

After the break, Enzo Maresca made three substitutions, including bringing on Matheus Nunes, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Iliman Ndiaye. These adjustments allowed Manchester City to regain intensity and put more pressure on the Parisian defense.

In the 53rd minute, Erling Haaland reduced the deficit with a header following a cross from Ndiaye. The English side then experienced their best period, creating multiple chances and forcing Matvey Safonov into action.

But Paris showed deadly efficiency. In the 63rd minute, Maghnes Akliouche scored the fourth Parisian goal after a pass from Ousmane Dembélé. The former Monaco player controlled the ball at the edge of the box before turning and unleashing a shot that Donnarumma failed to adequately repel. The ball ultimately crossed the line despite the Italian goalkeeper’s intervention.

Haaland narrowed the gap again in the 75th minute, this time with a shot following a layoff from Bouaddi. But despite this brace, the Norwegian could not prevent his team’s defeat. Manchester City managed to shake Paris after the break but could not erase the damage caused by Paris’s first half.

Donnarumma faces PSG again and concedes four goals

This match also had a special significance for Gianluigi Donnarumma. Now Manchester City’s goalkeeper, the Italian international faced several of his former teammates with whom he had won the Champions League.

These reunions turned into a nightmare. Conceding four times, the Manchester keeper had a difficult evening against attackers he knows perfectly. His insufficient intervention on Akliouche’s goal worsened the outcome of a match in which the English defense was regularly outpaced.

For the Parisians, this victory carries additional significance: it was achieved against an opponent who had won its first six Premier League matches and was among the main contenders for the European title.

Ten goals in two matches: PSG shows immense ambitions

After crushing Slovan Bratislava 6-1 on the first matchday, PSG confirms its excellent start in this 2026-2027 Champions League. With two wins, six points, and already ten goals scored, the two-time reigning European champions continue their campaign with remarkable offensive efficiency.

The performance is all the more significant as Manchester City represented a first true high-level European test. Before this match, Luis Enrique had expressed his desire to continue his team’s European momentum. His players responded on the pitch, notably thanks to the complementarity of Doué, Dembélé, and Akliouche, as well as the activity of Vitinha and Zaïre-Emery in midfield.

Before the match, Erling Haaland himself acknowledged the exceptional quality of Parisian play, stating: “They play extraordinary football”. Despite his two goals, the Norwegian striker saw his team endure for much of the match the demonstration he feared.

PSG will now be able to prepare for upcoming fixtures with confidence. After their trip to Strasbourg in the league, Paris will host FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, October 20, for another European clash. With ten goals scored in two matches and a resounding victory in Manchester, Luis Enrique’s men have already sent a message to their rivals: they intend to defend their two European crowns and pursue a third consecutive title.