On the eve of the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona, scheduled for Tuesday, October 20 at 9 p.m. at Parc des Princes, a spokesperson for the CFTC police union requested the postponement of the match, fearing new violence in the capital. After the riots that struck France this weekend, the union representative believes that security conditions could be compromised. However, the Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, immediately dismissed this possibility and confirmed the match would go ahead.

Following the weekend riots, the police fear further unrest

The request from the CFTC Police representative was made on Monday, October 19, after two particularly violent days. On Saturday, protests against the high cost of living escalated in several French cities, with clashes between rioters and law enforcement, fires, looting, and damage to public buildings. In Paris, several neighborhoods were affected, notably around Place de la République.

The violence continued on Sunday in the capital, bringing the number of arrests to over 2,000 nationwide. The CFTC unionist fears that the gathering of tens of thousands of spectators for PSG-Barcelona will further complicate the security situation. Maintaining order around Parc des Princes indeed requires a significant police deployment, while security forces are already heavily engaged.

Laurent Nuñez categorical: “Matches are not in question”

Despite this postponement request, the government has made its decision. During a press briefing held Monday at Matignon with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Laurent Nuñez ruled out any changes to the European schedule.

The Interior Minister stated: “The question does not arise for Tuesday evening’s match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona.” He also specified that this stance applies to other European matches scheduled in France, notably in Lille, before emphasizing: “Matches are not in question.”

This decision was announced as Sébastien Lecornu requested the implementation of partial and localized curfews in the areas most affected by the violence. The Prime Minister ruled out a general curfew in Paris, favoring targeted restrictions based on the situation in each neighborhood.

Luis Enrique says he is not afraid

Asked on Monday at a press conference about the violence that shook France and concerns surrounding the match, PSG coach Luis Enrique declined to comment on the political and security situation.

The Spanish coach explained: “We do not like this kind of violence. In my case, I have to stay focused on the football match.” He added: “No, I am not afraid, not at all. I hope the match can take place under usual conditions.”

PSG is therefore continuing its preparations normally, while FC Barcelona is expected at Parc des Princes on Monday for its official training and pre-match press conference.

PSG-Barcelona confirmed for Tuesday at 9 p.m. at Parc des Princes

This match counts for the third matchday of the Champions League group stage. Both teams have won their first two European matches of the season and occupy the top spots in the standings. The fixture promises to attract a large crowd at Parc des Princes, in Paris’s 16th arrondissement.

The match now represents a sporting event under particular security scrutiny. Authorities must ensure the protection of spectators, players, and local residents, while maintaining the necessary forces to respond to any potential new disturbances in