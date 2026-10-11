A banner, a few words, and a stand that empties almost immediately. On Saturday evening, during PSG-Le Mans, the Collectif Ultras Paris decided to show their support for the high school student mobilization with a blunt message: “Your militias repress, our youth resists.” The stewards removed the banner, causing a large part of the ultras to leave for the corridors of the Parc des Princes.

The incident goes far beyond a simple disagreement between supporters and stadium security. By implicitly calling the police “militias” and taking a stand in a national social conflict, the Paris ultras deliberately brought into the stands a debate that has been stirring the streets, high schools, and political class for several weeks. The question then arises: how far should a football stadium accept becoming a place for political expression?

“Your militias repress, our youth resists”

The scene takes place around the 35th minute of PSG-Le Mans. In the Auteuil stand, a long banner appears with these words: “Your militias repress, our youth resists.” It directly references the national mobilization of high school students, which has recently led to demonstrations, school blockades, clashes, and several injuries.

The choice of vocabulary is far from neutral. The term “militias” equates the law enforcement forces with armed groups acting to defend a power or organization. So it is not simply a banner saying “support for high school students.” It is also a political accusation targeting how the authorities respond to the movement.

The debate on police violence is itself fueled by several incidents. In Reims, a man filmed among protesters and suspected on social media of being a rioter was later identified as a BAC police officer, while several serious incidents marked the days of mobilization. At the same time, police, political leaders, and public figures denounce fires, destruction, and assaults committed around certain schools. Teddy Riner condemned the violence while refusing to attribute it to all mobilized high school students.

Stewards remove the banner, Auteuil empties

The message remains displayed only briefly. The stewards come to remove it, and a tense movement occurs in the stand. A large part of the CUP members then leave their seats to join the stadium corridors. Boulogne supporters also show their solidarity, and part of both stands is left sparsely occupied before halftime.

The ultras return for the second half, but the atmosphere remains very different from the start of the match. They take their seats without immediately resuming the usual cheers. On the field, PSG continues its match and finally wins 3-1 against Le Mans, but the stands episode quickly becomes one of the main topics of the evening.

Luis Enrique is interviewed after the match. The Paris coach carefully avoids commenting on the political message’s content and focuses on his supporters: “It’s clear that I prefer when the supporters are in the stadium.”

Regarding the regulations, PSG has a very clear text

The decision to remove the banner is not based solely on an improvised judgment by the stewards. The Parc des Princes’ internal regulations explicitly cover this case. Article 7.2 notably prohibits the introduction of banners, flags, leaflets, badges, or other supports used for political, ideological, religious, or philosophical purposes. It also forbids insulting or offensive messages visible to spectators. The wording leaves little doubt about the regulatory status of a banner taking a stand on the high school mobilization and calling law enforcement “militias.”

One can debate this rule and its appropriateness. One can also defend supporters’ freedom of expression. But it is difficult to present the removal of the message as a decision coming out of nowhere: the ban on political supports is written black on white in the stadium regulations.

This is where the matter becomes more interesting. A supporter obviously does not stop being a citizen when crossing the stadium gates. The stands have always reflected society, its tensions, struggles, and sometimes fractures. They have hosted messages against racism, tributes after attacks, international positions, social demands, or protests against club leaders.

But accepting this principle without limit immediately raises another question. If one stand can today support high school students and denounce law enforcement, why couldn’t another tomorrow support a government policy, a party, a candidate, a war, a militant organization, or a completely opposing cause?

The problem lies in the rule we want to apply to all others. Allowing political expression when it corresponds to a cause deemed legitimate but wanting to forbid it when it is more disturbing would quickly lead to impossible arbitrations.

The Parc des Princes already knows this controversy

The debate is not new in Paris. In November 2024, a huge tifo “Free Palestine” was displayed in the Auteuil stand before PSG-Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League. The matter sparked a national controversy and a meeting between PSG, sports authorities, and the government. The club then committed to strengthening controls over tifos and banners.

One year earlier, during PSG-AC Milan, Auteuil also displayed several messages related to the Middle East, the assassination of Professor Dominique Bernard, and terrorism. The texts were removed after a few minutes. UEFA ultimately did not initiate any proceedings on these banners, its regulations sanctioning political messages when considered provocative or inappropriate for a sporting event, and not any political stance indiscriminately.

The Parc des Princes thus regularly faces the same boundary: supporters consider their stands as a space for collective expression, while the club must enforce regulations that prohibit political messages.

The word “militias” also changes the nature of the message

The wording used on Saturday further intensifies the debate. Simply writing “support for high school students” would already have been a position related to a social movement. Using “Your militias repress” goes much further: the text directly accuses the apparatus responsible for law enforcement and uses vocabulary historically associated with armed organizations outside the state’s regular forces.

This lexical radicalism also explains why the banner cannot be reduced to a simple humanist message or an abstract support for youth. The ultras chose an offensive political formula, fully assumed, at a time when the management of the high school crisis already pits political leaders, unions, and government head-on.

They have the right to defend this opinion in the public space. However, the Parc des Princes’ regulations impose another rule inside the stadium.

Imagining football as totally impervious to politics would nevertheless be artificial. Clubs, federations, and competitions themselves regularly display campaigns against racism, discrimination, or violence. Moments of silence are organized after certain national or international events, and messages of solidarity appear on the fields.

The boundary between what would be an acceptable “value” and what would become a “political opinion” is therefore sometimes fragile. This also feeds the feeling, among some supporter groups, that institutional expression would be allowed while theirs would be much more tightly controlled.

The most coherent response then lies less in choosing good or bad opinions than in an identifiable rule applied uniformly. At Parc des Princes, this rule currently exists: political or ideological banners are prohibited.

Auteuil wanted to speak politics, Parc opposed its regulations

The Paris ultras knew that by unfurling “Your militias repress, our youth resists”, they were not presenting a simple supporter animation. They were directly entering one of the most tense political and social conflicts of the moment.

Their withdrawal into the corridors was a way to protest the ban on their message. PSG, meanwhile, faced a rule it is responsible for enforcing in its venue. The episode thus reveals a much deeper opposition than a few minutes of silence in the Auteuil stand: that between supporters claiming the stadium as a space for expression and a sports venue whose regulations affirm, on the contrary, that politics must remain outside.