French football is definitely upside down. One year after the spectacular postponement of the OM-PSG Classic, rescheduled during the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, the Professional Football League repeats the same scenario with Paris Saint-Germain-Olympique Lyonnais. Originally scheduled for Sunday, October 25 at 8:45 p.m., the 8th round Ligue 1 clash is postponed to Monday, October 26 at 8:30 p.m., the evening of the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony. Another absurd decision that penalizes supporters and recalls the blunders of the previous season.

PSG-OL moved to Monday evening by prefecture decision

The Professional Football League officially announced this Friday the postponement of the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais. The match was initially scheduled for Sunday, October 25 at 8:45 p.m., but the police prefecture issued an order prohibiting its organization on that date.

The LFP therefore decided, in agreement with Ligue 1+, to reschedule the match to Monday, October 26 at 8:30 p.m. The clash will be broadcast live on the French championship’s streaming platform.

This decision, announced only two days before the original date, disrupts supporters’ plans. Those who had booked train tickets, hotel rooms, or organized their travel must now change their arrangements. For some, attending the match becomes simply impossible.

One year after OM-PSG, the same unbelievable scenario with the Ballon d’Or

The most incredible thing is that French football already experienced a nearly identical situation on September 22, 2025. The OM-PSG Classic, initially scheduled for a Sunday evening, was postponed to Monday at 8 p.m. due to bad weather in Marseille. Problem: the match was rescheduled at the same time as the Ballon d’Or ceremony, during which Ousmane Dembélé was ultimately crowned.

At the time, this decision already caused incomprehension. We notably denounced the absurdity of postponing OM-PSG to the evening of the Ballon d’Or, while PSG was directly involved in the ceremony and several of its players were among the award contenders.

One year later, Ligue 1 repeats the same scenario with PSG-OL. Two major championship fixtures, two postponements to Monday evening, and two schedules coinciding with the Ballon d’Or ceremony. It is difficult to understand how such a situation can repeat itself only thirteen months apart.

Supporters sacrificed once again

Beyond the coincidence with the Ballon d’Or, the decision poses an obvious problem for spectators. Scheduling a fixture like PSG-OL on a Monday at 8:30 p.m. means imposing on supporters a match that will end around 10:30 p.m., with all the transport and organizational difficulties that entails.

Lyon supporters who planned to travel to Paris on Sunday must completely revise their trip. For those working Monday or Tuesday, the change may make the journey impossible. Families with school-aged children are also penalized by this new schedule.

Professional football cannot operate solely according to administrative constraints and broadcasting imperatives. Spectators who buy tickets and organize their travel weeks in advance should be able to rely on a sufficiently stable schedule.

Ligue 1+ keeps its fixture, but at what cost?

The LFP specified that the postponement was decided in agreement with Ligue 1+, which will broadcast the match live. The broadcaster thus retains one of the important fixtures of this 8th round, but in a time slot particularly restrictive for supporters present at the stadium.

This situation once again raises the question of the place given to the public in decisions concerning the calendar. Broadcasters must be able to offer the championship’s major matches, but spectators should not systematically be the ones suffering the consequences of last-minute changes.

The choice of Monday evening is all the more incomprehensible as it competes with an international event particularly followed by football fans. After the 2025 episode, one could reasonably have thought such a situation would be avoided.

In September 2025, the postponement of OM-PSG had already created an absurd situation: Paris Saint-Germain played the Classic in Marseille while Ousmane Dembélé received the Ballon d’Or in Paris. An evening that forced Parisian supporters to follow simultaneously two important events for their club.

Thirteen months later, Ligue 1 repeats with PSG-OL. Certainly, the reasons for the two postponements differ: bad weather caused the 2025 Classic move, while a prefectural order is behind the 2026 PSG-OL postponement. But the result is identical: a major championship fixture scheduled on the evening of the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The repetition of this absurdity raises a simple question: how can the French football authorities, two consecutive years, end up with such scheduling?

PSG and OL will therefore meet Monday, October 26 at 8:30 p.m., live on Ligue 1+. As for supporters, they will once again have to adapt to a last-minute decision. And those who wanted to follow both the Ligue 1 clash and the Ballon d’Or will have to, as in 2025, choose between the two events or watch two screens simultaneously.