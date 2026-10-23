Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany Suffers Malaise and Is Urgently Hospitalized, Helicopter Deployed

Great concern at Bayern Munich. Vincent Kompany, 40, was urgently transported to a hospital in Munich on Friday, October 23, after suffering a malaise at the Bavarian club’s training center. A rescue helicopter landed at Bayern’s facilities on Säbener Straße, while an ambulance and an emergency doctor took charge of the Belgian coach. His hospitalization follows several days of health problems caused by a particularly severe viral infection.

A Malaise at the Training Center and Emergency Evacuation

Vincent Kompany suffered a malaise after Bayern Munich’s training session this Friday. Emergency services were quickly mobilized and a helicopter landed on one of the training center’s pitches. The former Manchester City defender was ultimately transported to the hospital by ambulance, accompanied by an emergency doctor.

The exact medical circumstances of this malaise have not yet been disclosed. Bayern Munich has not released an official statement regarding the health status of their coach, whose recent viral infection had already seriously disrupted his work.

The intervention of emergency services caused great concern, especially since Vincent Kompany had only resumed his duties two days earlier during the Champions League match against Arsenal.

A Viral Infection That Had Already Significantly Weakened Him

The Belgian coach’s health issues date back to last week. Affected by a severe viral infection, Vincent Kompany had already shown signs of weakness during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday, October 17.

Unlike his usual behavior, the coach remained seated on the bench for almost the entire match. He also had to rest in the locker room at halftime and after the game.

The infection notably caused pain in his legs and hip. Kompany even had difficulties climbing stairs. Old scars were reportedly also affected by his health problems.

On Monday and Tuesday, he was forced to stay home and skip several training sessions. His assistant Aaron Danks took over while the club’s doctors monitored his condition.

A Premature Return Against Arsenal?

Despite his health problems, Vincent Kompany insisted on returning to his bench on Wednesday evening for the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Belgian coach admitted to having neglected the signals sent by his body and wanting to continue working despite the illness. His return had suggested that his health was improving.

His assistant Aaron Danks had already emphasized the need to give him enough time to recover. The English coach explained that the infection particularly affected Kompany’s legs and caused significant pain.

This Friday’s hospitalization comes only 48 hours after his return to the bench. However, no official diagnosis establishes a direct link between the malaise and the viral infection.

Bayern Munich Awaits News on Their Coach

This hospitalization occurs two days before Bayern Munich’s trip to Freiburg, scheduled for Sunday, October 25, in the Bundesliga. Vincent Kompany’s presence on the bench now seems very uncertain.

Aaron Danks could again take charge of the team if the Belgian coach remains hospitalized or needs additional rest.

Arriving at Bayern Munich in summer 2024, Vincent Kompany succeeded in bringing the Bavarian club back to the top of German football, notably winning the German championship in 2025. The former Manchester City captain, who also managed Anderlecht and Burnley, has become one of the most followed coaches in European football.

At this stage, no official details have been given about the severity of his malaise, the results of his medical examinations, or the duration of his possible unavailability. Bayern Munich now faces a worrying situation just hours before another league match.